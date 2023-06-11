Lil Uzi Vert Gives a Very Reasonable Response to Fan Who Tells Uzi to Find God

Lil Uzi Vert says don't judge a book by its cover. While on Instagram Live, the Philadelphia rapper gave a reasonable response to a fan who told him to find God.

Lil Uzi Vert Addresses Fan Who Told Him to Find God

On Saturday (June 10), The Shade Room posted a video of Lil Uzi Vert talking to his followers while on Instagram Live. While on Live, the Philly rapper noticed a fan's comment and addressed the person who told him to find God.

"Okay what make you think I don't believe in a higher being just because of what I talk or how I talk, how I look, how I walk, how I react to stuff," they said. "That don't mean nothin', don't ever say nothin'."

"Listen, let me tell you something. I know when I do wrong them ladies I was talking about—my grandma my mom—they call me when I do wrong," they continued. "They ain't called me this whole time because they know for real, for real, bruh. So they ain't really trippin' on nothin' because they know me for real I know how I was raised."

"You talking about find God, come on man you don't even know me," they added.

Uzi then questioned the fan on why he's following someone who needs to find God.

"And if you telling me find God, you don't even know God. You don't know me," they remarked. "You don't know God. You telling me find God and you watching me."

"So why you watching a person that you're telling to find God?" they asked. "You don't know who I really be on in real life. You don't know my life for real for real. You don't know me, man."

Uzi acknowledged that they might put out a persona which might be perceived negatively to their fans but the only people they will ever answer to is their mom and grandma.

Why Did a Fan Tell Uzi to Find God?

Lil Uzi Vert most likely had to addressed the fan who told him to find God because they have been accused of promoting satanism through their lyrics; an accusation Uzi has vehemently denied.

"I just say whatever I want in my songs," they explained to TMZ in April. "It's just like my freedom of speech. I come from a real religious household. But, me finally living my life and being an adult, I actually just kinda say anything I want to say. Even if I offend people, I don't mean to offend people. But if they don't like it, they have the option to turn it off...They probably need to just chill a little bit."

Love it or hate it, Lil Uzi Vert is simply expressing his individuality.

Watch Lil Uzi Vert Give a Reasonable Response to a Fan Who Tells Him to Find God Below