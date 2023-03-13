Lil Uzi Vert Responds to Backlash He Received for His Satanic Lyrics About City Girls’ JT

Lil Uzi Vert is addressing the controversy due to his satanic lyrics about City Girls' JT on a new track.

On Monday (March 13), TMZ caught up with Lil Uzi Vert and his crew in Beverly Hills, Calif. where the Philadelphia rapper was asked about the viral track he debuted at 2023 Rolling Loud California that contained the lyrics, "I made a City Girl believe in Satan."

"Not actually Satan, but just basically, I make a girl do whatever I say-so," Lil Uzi Vert explained, after confirming the song would be on his new album The Pink Tape, which he said will be dropping in a couple of months.

When asked what his girlfriend JT thought of the lyric, Uzi replied, "She really didn't think too much of it. She was there when she heard me make the song. She knows what I really mean."

The "Just Wanna Rock" rapper went on to explain he doesn't believe in Satan and isn't concerning himself with the people accusing him of worshipping Lucifer.

"I really don't pay attention to them even saying that," he added. "Because I just say whatever I want in my songs. It's just like my freedom of speech. I come from a real religious household. But, me finally living my life and being an adult, I actually just kinda say anything I want to say. Even if I offend people, I don't mean to offend people. But if they don't like it, they have the option to turn it off...They probably need to just chill a little bit."

Lil Uzi Vert caught heat for the lyrics following his Rolling Loud performance on March 5. Singer Summer Walker called Uzi out in an Instagram post.

"lol...I genuinely be curious have these people ever seen or heard a demon before," she wrote over a video of Uzi's performance. "Or it's just trend because I feel like if you have you'd stop playing...really nothing funny or cute about it. May God be with y'all."

Tony Tayo aslo shunned Uzi's lyrics.

See Lil Uzi Vert Respond to Backlash He Recieved for His Satanic Lyrics About JT Below