Lil Uzi Vert Slips, Falls Into Swimming Pool Fully Clothed – Watch

On Wednesday (Feb 8), rapper-producer Nav shared video on his Instagram page that shows surveillance footage from his home studio. In the clip, he and Lil Uzi Vert are walking past the backyard pool when Uzi diverts their path and walks directly toward the pool. Inexplicably, they try to jump over the water to a center barrier in the pool but it doesn't work out as planned. The "Just Wanna Rock" rapper slips and falls butt first into the pool.

Nav bends over with laughter as Uzi gathers himself and hops out of the pool like nothing happened. His new slick-back hairdo is totally drenched. Then, they both have a good laugh over the incident before walking off camera.

"Caught Uzi slippin leaving my studio last night," Nav captioned the post along with a crying laughing emoji.

Hopefully, Uzi was working on some heat before they got soaked. Last month, the Philadelphia rapper confirmed they would be dropping new music this month. The news comes after they already announced they will be hitting the road on a headlining tour promoted by Live Nation in March.

Uzi has seen a resurgence since the release of their hit song "Just Wanna Rock," which dropped last October and peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The video for the song won Video of the Year for the 2023 XXL Awards. According to DJ Drama, the song has surpassed Meek Mill's "Dreams & Nightmares" as Philly's official anthem.

