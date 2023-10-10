Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock’ Wins Song of the Year at 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" has officially been named Song of the Year at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" Wins Big at 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

In a pre-recorded ceremony that aired on Tuesday (Oct. 10), Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" came out on top as the winner of an absolutely stacked Song of the Year category at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

With a track that reached of peak position of No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, Uzi bested some of the most critically acclaimed rap songs of the past year. The category also included Lil Durk's "All My Life" with J. Cole, DJ Khaled's "God Did" featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy, Coi Leray's "Players," Latto's "Put It on Da Floor Again" featuring Cardi B, Drake and 21 Savage's "Rich Flex," Burna Boy's "Sittin' On Top of the World" featuring 21 Savage and GloRilla and Cardi B's "Tomorrow 2."

Who Won Song of the Year at the BET Hip Hop Awards in the Past?

By adding the Song of the Year from the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards to their collection of hardware, Uzi once again finds themself in rarified air among some of the top rappers in the genre. In 2022, Latto took home Song of the Year for her smash hit "Big Energy" while Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion were the prior year's winners with their unapologetically raunchy anthem "WAP."

What Else Went Down at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards?

Originally recorded on Oct. 3 in Atlanta, the night's festivities were hosted by Fat Joe for the second consecutive year. While Drake was nominated for a total of nine awards, both Cardi B and 21 Savage led the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations with 12 nods each across multiple categories. Special honorees included Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, who were both presented with the Cultural Influence Award, as well as the legendary producer Marley Marl, who received the coveted I Am Hip Hop Award.

Read More: Cardi B and 21 Savage Lead Nominations for 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards