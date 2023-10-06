Lil Yachty Denies He Dissed Lil Uzi Vert After Fans Think He’s Throwing Shots on New Song

Lil Yachty has denied that he dissed Lil Uzi Vert after fans thought he was throwing shots at the Philadelphia rapper on a new song.

On Friday (Oct. 6), Lil Uzi Vert jumped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to address fans who think he dissed Lil Uzi Vert on a new song that premiered on Sound 42's Table For One radio program on SiriusXM. A snippet of the piano-driven tune, which you can hear below, surfaced on X and it features Lil Boat presumably mentioning that he's not friends with Uzi, but it has been edited out.

"Do the Right Thing like you're friends with Mookie/No matter how bad they want to collab/I ain't friends with U—," he raps on the track.

After hearing the song, fans on social media began to criticize Yachty for dissing Uzi. The Atlanta rapper was fed up with the negative comments and went on X to set the record straight.

"I didn't diss him, i said we won't collab because we're not friends. we aren't.. we are cordial. y'all r gay," he wrote in a tweet, which you can view below.

"U guys r so delusional," he added. "[U] n***as go around living your life acting like u know us… s**t is od weird y'all be grown men too.. on here tryna piece s**t together. don’t be knowin nothing, get a job."

