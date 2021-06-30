Ralo Says He Could’ve Been Released From Jail If He Snitched Liked 6ix9ine, Tekashi Responds

Ralo has been in jail since 2018 when he was arrested in connection to his drug trafficking case in Atlanta. However, the Georgia rapper claims he could've been released if he chose to become a rapper-informant, like 6ix9ine, but that isn't the route he's taking.

On Monday (June 28), Ralo uploaded a post to Instagram where he sheds some light on why he isn't a free man just yet. "THIS MY 4TH SUMMER BEHIND THE WALL. MY GIRL, MY DAUGHTER AN MY MOMMA CRY EVERYDAY FOR ME TO COME HOME AN I LOOK THEM IN THEY FACE AN TELL THEM 'I RATHER LAY IN THIS BUNK THAN SIT ON THAT STAND TO COME HOME' AN PLEASE KNOW THAT I COULDVE BEEN HOME LIKE 69 WITH MY MILLIONS AN THEM PRETTY HOES WOULDVE STILL SUCKED THE SKIN OFF MY DICK EVERYDAY. HONOR AND DONT FORGET ABOUT US CUZ WE IN THIS BITCH GROWING GREY EVERYDAY FOR NOT GOING AGAINST," he wrote.

Alongside the caption, Ralo included a clip from the video for his 2018 track "Ahk Shit Pop Shit" from his Diary of the Streets 3 project.

6ix9ine caught wind of Ralo's post and responded on IG. The Brooklyn rapper said, "I don't even know who this is.. but some how if I respond 'I'm the problem' .. 'I'm to disrespectful' .. everyone always mentions me first and when I start and don't stop '69 aLwaYs gO tO fAr.'"

6ix9ine via Instagram

In April of 2020, Tekashi was released from prison early and ordered to serve out the remainder of his sentence on home confinement. His early release was due to the coronavirus pandemic, but his shortened sentence is also a result of him cooperating with the feds in his federal firearms and racketeering case. 6ix9ine testified against several members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang.

As for the 1017 Records artist, it's unclear when he'll be freed from Clayton County Detention Center in Ashland, Ala. Back in March, the ATL native said via social media that he's still in jail because someone snitched on him.

On April 15, 2018, Ralo was taken into custody at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. The rapper was returning to his home state on a private plane that had 444 pounds of marijuana on it. The drugs were estimated to have a street value of about $1 million.

Ralo was granted a $250,000 bond in July of last year, but the bond was revoked months later in December.