Ralo Claims He’s Still in Jail Because People He Knows Threw Him ‘Under the Bus’ to Get a Shorter Prison Sentence

Ralo has been behind bars for nearly three years in connection to his 2018 drug case. The Atlanta native came close to receiving bond last year, but it was revoked by a judge due to Ralo allegedly making drug deals from prison using an Apple Watch. And now, the Conspiracy rapper claims he's still in jail because someone he knows apparently snitched on him.

On March 5, Ralo or a member of his team, added some momentum to the "Free Ralo" movement via his Instagram page while sharing some alleged details about why the 26-year-old rhymer hasn't been released yet. A rep for the Clayton County Detention Center in Ashland, Ala. confirmed to XXL this morning (March 8) that Ralo is still in custody at their jail facility.

"IDK HOW TO WRITE OR SAY THIS BUT IMA JUST GET IT OFF MY CHEST," the IG caption reads. "I BEEN DEALING WITH A BATTLE WITHIN MYSELF. KNOWIN THAT MY MANS AN THEM THREW ME UNDER BUS TO GET THEM A TIME CUT. I SUFFER NIGHT AN DAY FROM THAT PAIN, IN ORDER FOR ME TO FEEL BETTER IM TRYING TO PUT IT IN ME TO FORGIVE THEM AN I BEG YAWL TO FORGIVE THEM AS WELL. I WANNA PUT ALL THIS POLICE AS SHIT BEHIND ME AN MOVE FORWARD IN LIFE, FORGIVE DOONKI WILD, ALL THE OTHERS AN BEGG THAT THEY DONT SAY MY NAME TO THEM FOLKS AGAIN. LET THEM FOLKS LIVE THEY LIFE IN PEACE PLZ BRO. #FREERALO."

Ralo seems to be referring to at least one rapper, Doonki Wild. When Ralo was taken into custody at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in 2018, after arriving via a private plane with 444 pounds of marijuana on it, amounting to $1 million, eight others were arrested as well: Terrell Davis (a.k.a. Ralo), William Rhodes, Brenton Mitchell, Antoine Morrison, Quintavis Scott, Bilal Muhammad, Michael Hunnicutt, Christian Harp and Shanquita Potts.

On March 6, a post featured on Doonki Wild's Instagram account denied accusations of throwing Ralo under the bus.

"Happy Birthday to a real one! #Me Never Told Never Fold RALO We need one on one ASAP #FreeDoonkiWild #carenunboutit," the Instagram post reads.

Based on court documents obtained by XXL, the affidavit notes that there is probable cause to believe that the nine arrestees did "knowingly and intentionally combine, conspire federate, agree and have a tactic understanding with each other and other persons, to possess with the intent to distribute marijuana, a Schedule I controlled substance."

Ralo was originally arrested by the DeKalb County Police Department on April 15, 2018, and was released on April 19, 2018. The conspiracy charge filed by the DeKalb County PD at the time was later dropped because the case became a federal matter.

Days after Ralo's arrest, an apartment complex he owned in the ATL was raided by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Department of Homeland Security and FBI agents. The raid was in connection to his initial arrest. This presumably prompted prosecutors to motion for Ralo's detainment, noting on an order of detention pending trial that he committed offenses while on probation.

In July of 2020, Ralo was granted a $250,000 bond following his arrest on four federal counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and possession with intent to distribute over 100 kilograms of marijuana. At the time, documents said that the 1017 Records artist would be placed on supervised released with numerous previsions such as residing at a "designated rental property." The conditions of the release also said that Ralo was "restricted to twenty-four-hour-a-day lockdown at the residence except for medical necessities, court appearances, or other activities specially approved by the Court."

He was additionally ordered to "submit location monitoring" and was prohibited from communicating with any third parties, whether it was via cell phone, email or video chat. However, last December, a judge revoked the Georgia rhymer's bond, deeming him a "danger to the community" after concluding that he had been arranging drug deals while in jail using an Apple Watch.

Ralo received a five-year plea deal on his birthday back in 2019, but turned it down.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Ralo and his attorney for a comment on this matter.

