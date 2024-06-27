Ralo Has Been Freed From a Federal Halfway House

Ralo is a free man after spending the last eight months in a federal halfway house.

Ralo Released From Federal Halfway House

On Thursday (June 27), Ralo updated his supporters on Instagram with the latest update on his legal drama. The Atlanta rapper shared a photo of a federal notice of release form that notes he will be freed on Thursday. The paperwork, which can be seen below, also notes he will be under five years of probation.

"Today the last day of this federal halfway house sh*t, I’m signing my papers we finna be outside," he captioned the post. "#FukPrison #Fuk12 I’m ready to do my interviews, my shows call Johnnie (404) 798-0197."

Ralo Returns to Society

Ralo was released from prison on Nov. 8, 2023, after spending five years behind bars. In 2018, he was arrested after police claimed they discovered nearly $1 million worth of marijuana on the rapper's private plane at Dekalb-Peachtree Airport in Atlanta. In June of 2022, he was sentenced to eight years in prison. The judge credited the rapper with four years of time served. He was also reportedly credited with "1 & 1/2 year for good time," according to the rapper. He has been in an Atlanta halfway house since then.

Following his November release, he put out the singles "First Day Out," "This One For" featuring Money Man and BigWalkDog, and "Like You Daddy/Trust Nobody" with the late Trouble.

Check out Ralo's notice of release below.

