Ralo has been released from federal prison after serving nearly six years for drug conspiracy charges.

Ralo Completes Prison Sentence

Ralo is now a free man. On Wednesday (Nov. 8), the Atlanta rapper was released from prison. Videos circulating the internet show the rapper being greeted by friends and family right outside the penitentiary. In one clip, which can be seen below, Ralo is changing out his prison shoes for some new designer kicks and is all smiles. In another video, Ralo emerges from a limousine and is greeted by a throng of people who shower him with hugs and words of encouragement.

Why Was Ralo in Prison?

Ralo was arrested back in April of 2018, after police claimed they discovered nearly $1 million worth of marijuana on the rapper's private plane at Dekalb-Peachtree Airport in Atlanta. In May of that year, he pleaded not guilty to drug conspiracy charges. In February of 2019, his team claimed he turned down a five-year plea deal. Last June, he was sentenced to eight years in prison. The judge credited the rapper with four years of time served. He was also reportedly credited with "1 & 1/2 year for good time," according to the rapper.

In celebration of his release, Ralo is dropping the aptly titled track "First Day Out."

See video of Ralo greeting friends and family following his release from prison below.

Watch Ralo Being Released From Prison