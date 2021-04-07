Biden Administration Making New Clemency Program That Could Help Ralo Get Released – Report

Last month, Ralo shared via social media that he is still behind bars on his federal drug charge from 2018, despite almost making bond, because an associate of his reportedly threw him under the bus. However, things could be looking up for the Atlanta rapper thanks to a new clemency program that the Biden Administration is reportedly working on for non-violent marijuana offenses.

According to a report from TMZ on Tuesday (April 6), activist and former hip-hop producer Weldon Angelos, who executive produced the We From the LBC movie soundtrack, appeared on the outlet's live program and revealed that Ralo, born Terrell Davis, could benefit from the program President Joe Biden's team is trying to orchestrate. Ralo is currently in custody at the Clayton County Detention Center in Ashland, Ala. on federal conspiracy charges in connection to his 2018 drug case.

Angelos, who was reportedly sentenced to 55 years in prison for a marijuana offense himself and received a full pardon by President Trump in December of 2020, shared that the White House reached out to him to help with the clemency program. Clemency involves the President's ability to moderate the severity of a punishment as a sentence. The marijuana activist has also been pushing for Ralo to be given clemency considering the rules surrounding marijuana in the U.S. have changed over the years, with some states legalizing the drug.

According to TMZ, in a letter sent to President Biden from The Weldon Project, launched by Angelos Weldon, the organization notes that Ralo "faces over 8 years in prison for violating the same federal statute many entrepreneurs and corporations violate every day in 36 states across the country, who are not subject to federal prosecution."

Included in the letter are names of rappers and celebrities such as Drake, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz and more who are in support of Ralo being granted clemency from President Biden.

On March 31, Ralo's Instagram account posted a photo of himself with a caption detailing how his legal team sent documents to President Biden, "begging for a pardon for myself."

"TODAY MY LEGAL TEAM DELIVERED DOCUMENTS DIRECTLY IN THE HANDS OF PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AND HIS ADMINISTRATION, BEGGING FOR A PARDON FOR MYSELF. DRAKE NAME WAS #1 ON THAT LIST IN SUPPORT OF MY PARDON, ALONG WITH DOZENS OF OTHER HIGH RANKING PEOPLE WITHIN OUR COUNTRY & THE HIP HOP COMMUNITY . WE THANK HIM AND EVERYONE THATS PUTTING EFFORT INTO THIS CAUSE. @forbes AN OTHERS ARE USING MY CASE AS THE FACE FOR JUSTICE ON MARIJUANNA. WE CALLING FOR PUBLIC AN ALL INFLUENCERS SUPPORT. CLICK LINK IN MY BIO, VISIT FAMERICANEWS.COM OR WELDONAGLOSPROJECT.COM TO ASSIST US IN FREEING MYSELF AN THOUSANDS #PARDONRALO," he wrote as the caption to the Instagram post.

Nearly four years ago, Ralo was arrested at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport after returning to Georgia on a private plane, which had 444 pounds of marijuana on it, estimated at a street value of $1 million. The rapper was granted $250,000 bond in July of 2020, but after the court determined he had been making drug deals using an Apple Watch while in jail, Ralo's bond was revoked.

