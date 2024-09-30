Boosie BadAzz says he never meant to hurt his lesbian daughter after receiving backlash for comments made about her sexuality.

Boosie BadAzz Responds After Backlash

On Saturday (Sept. 28), Boosie hopped on Instagram to show some love to his daughter Poison Ivi, who last week reprimanded Boosie for making homophobic comments about her and her partner while speaking during a Caresha Please! live taping.

"Never meant to hurt you," Boosie wrote on IG alongside a of photo of him with Ivi, which can be seen below. "Daddy bby."

He then pushed back on the criticism he's received in a separate post. "Yall won't make me look like a bad father," he wrote. "I love my kids I'm a good father."

Boosie then shared another photo with Ivi with the caption, "God got us" followed by another post that read, "what is understood doesn't need to be said."

Boosie BadAzz Says He Doesn't Allow Daughter's Partner Into Home

The controversy started on Sept. 27, when videos began making the rounds from Revolt World 2024, one of which showed Boosie explaining he doesn't allow his openly lesbian daughter to bring her partner into his house. The conversation went down during Yung Miami's Caresha Please! live taping that happened on day three of the event. When Miami asks why, Boosie says it's cause he's trying to protect his other children from homosexuality.

"It was nothing, I mean, she still can't bring her situation to our house, my daughter's grown," Boosie said. "Because I don't want it to contaminate her other...It's a generation we raising. I don't want her to contaminate her other six, seven sisters who look up to her. I want them to bring me grandchildren the right way. If I want grandchildren the right way, that's what I'ma stand on. If I don't want my other little girl to look at daddy and say, 'What's that daddy?' to somebody she looks up to? It's not gonna come around. My grandfather didn't let it, my daddy didn't let it and I didn't let it."

Boosie's daughter ultimately responded, hopping on Instagram to clear the air on the comments.

"Emotionally, mentally, you suck," she said in part. "You suck, bruh. And I know you suck with that cause you'd rather go to the internet and have a conversation with the internet about your kids before you come to us and have that conversation."

However, she clarified that Boosie is a good provider, adding that he's by no means not a bad father.

See Boosie's response below.

See Boosie BadAzz's Response to His Daughter