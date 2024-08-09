9 Takeaways From Yung Miami’s New Interview About Diddy, JT and Solo Career

Yung Miami opens up about her relationship with Diddy, her fallout with JT and more on a new special episode Caresha Please!

Yung Miami Tells All in New Interview

Amid the Diddy scandal and City Girls breakup, Yung Miami has been uncharacteristically low on words about both situations. On Thursday night (Aug. 8), Yung Miami released a special episode of her podcast where she spilled the tea on all the hop topics in her life and career. Below are the biggest takeaways from the interview.

On Her Mental Health

"I'm just all over the place. I'm going through a lot and somedays I just be like...I feel like in life everybody goes through something. Whether it's a breakup, divorce, a death, just whatever it is. And I fee like...Mentally, one minute I'm happy, one minute I'm sad. One minute I'm feeling like f**k this sh*t. And the next minute, I'm looking at my kids and I'm like, I didn't bring us this far to go backward...I feel like, in life you gotta go through sh*t to get through sh*t."

On Why She Hasn't Addressed Diddy Accusations

"I can't speak on something that wasn't my experience. And I can't speak on something I don't know. I can't speak on these allegations because I wasn't around at the time. I don't know that person and that wasn't my experience."

On If Diddy Ever Physically Abused Her

"I've been through domestic violence in two relationships. I told myself after the second relationship, I would never put myself in that situation again. Especially now, being that I'm a mom. I was a mother then, but having a daughter, I would never put myself in that position. I don't stand for domestic violence. I'm just not going for that."

On If Her Dating Diddy Was a Business Relationship

"I feel like it was beneficial to both of us. I think I was able to come and be a brand ambassador for DeLeon and take it to a whole other level...I feel like I was an asset...When he got with me, he really saw something in me. Like, 'You know what? You got a big personality. You should do a podcast'...I feel like I came into his world and I was able to turn everything he had going on up a notch."

On Her Relationship With JT After Their Fallout and City Girls Breakup

"Sh*t ain't all good but it aint all bad. We don't talk every day. But it's no beef on my end. I still look at her as family."

On Why She Didn't Take Up for JT During Cardi B X Argument

"I've never not came to JT's defense, ever...I literally was sleep. And when I woke up, I'm seeing all these tweets. And when I caught up on it, I'm like they arguing over 'Super Freaky Girl (Remix).' Girl, I got left off 'Bad and Boujee.' The queen ain't call me...When that situation came on Twitter and they was arguing about the song, it was like, why insert myself?"

On Her Spat With JT on X

"I'm the type of person where if we feel some type of way, we can hash this sh*t out behind closed doors. You can call my phone, we can text each other, we can cuss each other out. But I feel like once it goes to the internet, you trying to people to pick a side."

On If She's Still Dating Diddy

"I'm not...I just felt like when all these things came out, I needed to take a break and focus on what's important, and that's me and my career and my family. And just let him navigate it and figure it out on his own because I can't get caught up in that."

On What's Next for Her Career

"I been in the studio working and I have a project that's ready. I have a single that's ready. What next for me is season 2 of Caresha Please! We got a reality show. We got part two of Resha Reloaded."

Check out Yung Miami's new interview where the opens up about her relationship with Diddy, the JT fallout and more below.

Watch Yung Miami's Special Episode of Caresha Please!