Boosie BadAzz Wanted By Police for Unpaid Chauffeur Services – Report

An arrest warrant out of Texas was issued for Boosie BadAzz for allegedly not paying for chauffeur services.

Boosie BadAzz Wanted by Texas Police

According to a KXAN news report, published on Saturday (Sept. 21), police out in Travis County, Texas have issued an arrest warrant for Boosie BadAzz on a theft of services charge, which was filed on Aug. 29.

The warrant stems from an incident back in June in which Boosie, born Torence Hatch, allegedly didn't pay for chauffeur services that were provided to him over a few days. In their affidavit, the limousine and chauffeur service company allege that they rendered their services to the Louisiana rapper from June 5 to June 7, with the understanding that payment would be made in cash for the services.

The limo company stated they didn't receive an itinerary but drove Boosie and his entourage to several places within a three-day period. According to the affidavit, the chauffeur drove Boosie to Walmart, Urgent Care, Burger King, a trampoline park, a business and the federal courthouse during his stay in Austin, Texas.

The company claims the chauffeur asked Boosie and his manager about payment several times and later sent the rap veteran an invoice for $8,800, which the driver reported was not paid.

The affidavit stated that Boosie complimented the chauffeur services and posted a video to social media promoting the business. The driver thanked Boosie and said he'd give him "a good price, just like I told your manager," according to the affidavit. Afterwards, Boosie suggested the company take the cost off the promotion video, and the driver said they'd work something out.

In the affidavit, the chauffeur driver told police that there had never been an instance before the promotional video where it was mutually agreed upon that the video would completely cover the cost of services. Additionally, the chauffeur company has never had a similar arrangement with any other client.

Boosie BadAzz is expected to appear in court in Travis County on Oct. 28.

XXL has reached out to the Travis County Sheriff's Office for comment.

Boosie Faces New Gun Charges Related to San Diego Arrest

In addition to the warrant out of Texas, Boosie faces new charges related to his June 2023 arrest in San Diego, Calif. According to Fox59 report, published on July 24, U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath filed another indictment against Boosie for two counts of firearm possession — one involving interstate commerce as a convicted felon and one for knowingly possessing a firearm while dealing with abuse of a controlled substance.

These new charges come after Boosie had his initial gun charges dismissed in federal court on July 12.

In the new indictment, federal prosecutors have reiterated the same allegations against Boosie, which were central to his prior gun case. If convicted on the charges, Boosie could face a maximum of 10 years in prison.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Boosie expressed his frustration and decried the recent charges brought against him. See below.

