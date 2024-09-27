Boosie BadAzz Says He’s Worried His Daughter’s Sexuality Will ‘Contaminate’ His Other Children, She Responds

Boosie BadAzz says he doesn't allow his daughter to bring her partner home because he's worried her sexuality will "contaminate" his other kids. His daughter responds.

Boosie BadAzz Says He Doesn't Allow Daughter's Partner Into Home

On Friday (Sept. 27), videos began making the rounds from Revolt World 2024, which went down from Sept. 20 - Sept. 22. Footage also emerged of Boosie BadAzz's guest appearance at Yung Miami's Caresha Please! live taping that happened on day three of the event. In the footage, Boosie explains that he doesn't allow his openly lesbian daughter Poison Ivi to bring her partner into his house. When Miami asks why, Boosie says it's cause he's trying to protect his other children from homosexuality.

"It was nothing, I mean, she still can't bring her situation to our house, my daughter's grown," Boosie says in the clip below. "Because I don't want it to contaminate her other...It's a generation we raising. I don't want her to contaminate her other six, seven sisters who look up to her. I want them to bring me grandchildren the right way. If I want grandchildren the right way, that's what I'ma stand on. If I don't want my other little girl to look at daddy and say, 'What's that daddy?' to somebody she looks up to? It's not gonna come around. My grandfather didn't let it, my daddy didn't let it and I didn't let it."

The homophobic monologue produced some audible shocks from the audience, as well as a few people muttering about how "Boosie crazy."

Poison Ivi got wind of the comments and hopped on Instagram Live with an emphatic plea to her dad to stop speaking publicly about her sexuality.

"Emotionally, mentally, you suck," she says. "You suck, bruh. And I know you suck with that cause you'd rather go to the internet and have a conversation with the internet about your kids before you come to us and have that conversation."

She adds that he recognizes Boosie is a provider and that he is by no means "a bad father" and has no plans to "disrespect" her pops.

"I'm not finna get on here and go against the grain and go against my daddy," she continues. "Nobody finna make me do that. But it's like, you makin' me do that, they not even makin' me do that. You makin' me do that. You steady speakin' on me. You steady, like, I would respect if you just say, just one time, just say, 'My daughter know how I feel about that can we move on to the next question?'"

Boosie Says He Doesn't Accept Gay Daughter

Boosie has previously spoken about his daughter's sexuality, saying in a DJ Vlad interview back in 2023 that he and his family are struggling to "accept" Poison Ivi. He says they still love her, however.

"Even though it won’t be accepted as far as...because I don’t want nobody in my other family to think it’s okay," Boosie explained. "But what she does, we’re gonna love her to death. But at the same time, our Southern family has never been that way. It’s never been accepted. But at the same time, she’s grown and she can do what the hell she wants. She’s old enough to know what she wants and that’s her."

Boosie has been openly critical of homosexuality over the years. In January, he said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he brought two of his daughters to see The Colour Purple remake only to walk out. He said the film "seemed gay" and didn't want to expose his daughters to it.

Check out Boosie BadAzz speak about his daughter and see her response below.

Watch Boosie BadAzz Speak About His Daughter's Sexuality

Watch Poison Ivi's Response to Boosie BadAzz