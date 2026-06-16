Man Acquitted in Young Dolph’s Murder Back in Court for Cyberstalking Woman

UPDATE (June 16):

Hernandez Govan's attorney, Claiborne H. Ferguson, has released the following statement to XXL about the case:

"We are all disappointed that the court saw fit to lock Mr. Govan up until the completion of his prosecution. We believe he was entitled to bail and will continue to fight for bail in this matter. We will be appealing the decision."

ORIGINAL STORY (June 16):

The man acquitted in Young Dolph's murder is back in court after reportedly cyberstalking a woman.

Last Friday (June 12), Hernandez Govan was arrested after being accused of sending threatening calls and messages to his former girlfriend earlier this month, which prompted concerns for the safety of her and her child.

According to court documents obtained by XXL, Memphis Police responded to a domestic violence-related call on June 4 after the woman reported receiving threatening texts from Govan.

Investigators said the alleged dispute stemmed from approximately $540 Govan had previously given the woman for a rental car. After complications with the booking, she claimed he told her to keep the money before later demanding it back and allegedly threatening her.

The woman told police she feared for her life and the safety of her child and requested officers clear her home to make sure Govan was not there. According to the documents, he caught wind of the police surveillance and later texted her, "The National Guard can't save you, they can't be there forever."

She also accused Govan of threatening to post explicit videos of her online and claimed he threatened to have someone shoot up her home.

Following his arrest, Govan's bond was set at $4,000, but WREG reports he remains in custody and is expected to appear in court again on Thursday afternoon (June 18). Should he post bond, he is prohibited from contacting the alleged victim, possessing firearms or communicating through social media.

The new federal case comes less than a year after Govan was found not guilty in the high-profile trial tied to the 2021 murder of Young Dolph. Prosecutors had alleged Govan helped orchestrate the fatal shooting, but a jury ultimately acquitted him.

Watch the News Report on Hernandez Govan's Cyberstalking Case

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