Man Accused of Masterminding Young Dolph Murder Acquitted on All Charges

The second Young Dolph murder trial has ended in a not guilty verdict.

Man Prosecutors Say Masterminded Young Dolph's Murder Gets Off

On Thursday (Aug. 21), the trial wrapped up for Hernandez Govan, the person accused of being the middleman between the shooters and the person who allegedly ordered the hit on the Memphis rhymer. After over two hours of deliberations, the jury found Govan not guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. After the verdict was read, Govan hugged his attorneys. Footage of the verdict being read can be seen below.

The Young Dolph Murder Case

Govan was one of three men charged with direct involvement in the 2021 killing of Young Dolph, who was shot and killed inside Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis by two masked gunmen on Nov. 17, 2021. One of the shooters, Justin Johnson, was found guilty during his trial last September and sentenced to life in prison plus 35 years. The second shooter, Cornelius Smith, has admitted to his involvement in the murder and testified against Johnson and Govan in exchange for a reduced sentence.

Prosecutors alleged Yo Gotti's brother, Anthony "Big Jook" Mims, put a $100,000 bounty on Dolph due to an ongoing feud, which Govan tried to cash in on by recruiting Johnson and Smith to kill the rapper. Smith told the jury during both trials that Govan approached him and Johnson about killing Dolph and requested a $10,000 cut for setting it up. However, the jury did not agree with Govan's involvement in the case.

Big Jook was shot and killed in Memphis last January.

