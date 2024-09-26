First Young Dolph Murder Suspect on Trial Found Guilty of All Counts, Sentenced to Life in Prison

Justin Johnson, the first suspect on trial for the murder of Young Dolph, has been found guilty on all counts.

Young Dolph Murder Trial Verdict Given to First Suspect

On Thursday (Sept. 26), ABC24 Memphis reported the first suspect who's on trial for Young Dolph's 2021 murder ended with a guilty verdict. Accused killer Justin Johnson, 25, has been found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

After a mere four hours of deliberation by the jury, Johnson was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. Johnson did not take the stand in his own defense.

The key piece of evidence against Johnson came when prosecutors had a former Memphis Police investigator explain how his team compiled video and photo evidence to prove Johnson was a suspect. The evidence showed a man, believed to be Johnson, staking out various locations before and after the murder, presumably to prepare and clean up.

Following the guilty verdict, Dolph's sister, Carlissa Thompson, read a statement to the court, according to ABC24 Memphis.

"On Nov. 17, 2021, our lives changed forever," she said. "A son, a father, a brother, a friend, a businessman, a music artist, a philanthropist, and life partner are among just some of the titles that my brother Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. held. Titles that have now left a missing piece in the lives of so many. I want to thank the jury for their service and decision in this case to bring us one step closer to justice for our family, friends, supporters, and the community that has supported us during this time."

Dolph's fiancée, Mia Jaye, also posted a statement on Instagram, which can be viewed below.

"These past three years, marked by the loss of Adolph and the events leading to the trial, have been incredibly frustrating," she wrote in part. "My faith has been tested, but Adolph's tragic execution has only strengthened my resolve to fight for justice - not only for him but for all Black men."

Prosecutor Paul Hagerman, who rested his case after just three days, told ABC24 he was happy with the verdict.

"I think we painted a real clear picture of before, during, and after the murder," Hagerman said. "The investigation did a fabulous job to highlight all three of those times and answering a lot of questions that a lot of murder cases you never get answered."

Young Dolph was shot and killed in November of 2021, while out buying cookies for his mother at Makeda's Cookies in Memphis, Tenn. Cornelius Smith's trial is up next, which will also occur in Judge Jennifer Mitchell's courtroom at the Shelby County Courthouse in Shelby County, Tenn. A date has not been set. Additionally, Hernandez Govan, who is accused of plotting the murder, will stand trial there too.

Young Dolph Allegedly Murdered at the Request of Big Jook

The Young Dolph murder trial was brief, but filled with many shocking moments. During the prosecution's opening remarks, attorney Paul Hagerman set the tone of the trial by bringing the jury up to speed on the feud between Dolph's Paper Route Empire and Yo Gotti's CMG label. Gotti's late brother Big Jook was then accused of setting up a plot to murder Dolph, offering $100,000 to Johnson, Smith and Goven. Hagerman claimed Jook even met with Johnson and Smith and acknowledged Johnson's dream of becoming a famous rapper.

Another twist came when Smith was actually called to testify on the stand. The prosecution played a video of the shooting and Cornelius confirmed it was him and Johnson opening fire on Dolph in the video. The rapper was revealed to have been hit with bullets around 20 times. Smith also said he did receive $800 for the murder, but never the full amount promised, and that said he committed the murder on his daughter's birthday. After the deed was done, he said he started to feel guilt, but understood he would still likely go to jail for the crime.

See the verdict in the Young Dolph murder case being read below.

Watch Justin Johnson Be Found Guilty for the Murder of Young Dolph

See Mia Jaye's Statement on Young Dolph Murder Verdict