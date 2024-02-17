Judge Reprimands Alleged Young Dolph Murder Mastermind for Doing Interviews and Not Following House Arrest Orders

In a recent court hearing, a judge reprimanded the alleged mastermind of Young Dolph's murder for doing interviews and not following house arrest orders.

Judge Scolds Alleged Young Dolph Murder Mastermind During Hearing for Bail Violations

According to an Action News 5 report, published on Friday (Jan. 16), a judge in Shelby County, Tenn., reprimanded the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Young Dolph for violating his bail conditions. Hernandez Govan, who is accused of orchestrating the murder of the late Memphis rapper, was at a hearing on Friday after skipping his court date on Thursday (Feb. 15).

During his hearing, Govan received an earful from Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Jennifer Mitchell who accused him of violating his house arrest orders by conducting interviews and failing to attend scheduled court dates.

"What could be happening is that you could be in jail, and it's much easier to supervise you there," Judge yelled at Mitchell in the video below. "[You're] playing fast and loose with the court and these stipulations," she added.

Govan was indicted in November of 2022 for the murder of Young Dolph. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on $90,000 bond in May of 2023. As part of his bond agreement, Govan was placed on 24-hour house arrest.

Judge Mitchell believes that Govan is not taking his house arrest orders seriously.

"I get a message from a concerned citizen that you are out doing interviews, Judge Mitchell informed Govan during the hearing. "Whether you are talking about this case or not, you're doing interviews, and the court doesn’t like the fact that you feel free enough to do interviews."

Although Govan’s attorney told the judge that his client didn't discuss the case during an interview, Judge Mitchell made it clear that Govan was to stay at home and be silent.

"You should not be making any public statements, and you should be in the house," she stated. "That means not going to anybody’s funeral... put your hand down, you are only talking through your attorney."

Judge Mitchell plans to review Govan's bond conditions on March 1.

Alleged Young Dolph Murder Suspect Wants His Curfew Changed

Prior to Friday's hearing, Govan filed documents to have his curfew changed, according to Action News 5.

The alleged murder suspect requested to have his curfew changed so he can work and help support his wife and children. He's currently on 24-hour house arrest, but Govan wants the judge to modify his home confinement from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Govan is only allowed to leave his home for attorney visits on court dates or if he has a medical issue. Additionally, he's also required to wear an ankle GPS monitor.

Young Dolph's murder trial has been pushed back. Initially slated to begin on March 11, the trial has been rescheduled for June 3.

Read More: Rappers With Honorary Days

Watch Action News 5's report on the judge reprimanding the alleged mastermind of Young Dolph's murder for bail violations below.

Watch Action News 5 Report: Judge Scolds Alleged Mastermind Behind Young Dolph Murder