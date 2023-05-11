One of the men charged in Young Dolph's murder has reportedly been given a bond.

On Thursday (May 11), local Memphis news outlet Fox 13 reported Hernandez Govan could soon be a free man after a judge set his bond at $90,000 during a hearing this morning. Court records from the hearing note, "the state has more clearly determined the role that the Defendant played in the alleged conspiracy" and, "safety and medical concerns exist that militate in favor of alternative custody arrangements for the Defendant," according to Fox 13.

Young Dolph's family was reportedly made aware of the State's decision to grant a bond and, "stands behind the State's recommendations and these actions."

Govan's next court date is July 13. XXL has reached out to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office for comment.

Govan was arrested on Nov. 11, 2022 and charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and first-degree murder in connection to Young Dolph's murder in November of 2021. Police have accused Govan of organizing the killing of the Memphis rapper and ordering suspects Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith to carry out the hit.

Johnson and Smith were charged and arrested for Young Dolph's murder in January of of 2022. Police believe they are the men captured on camera getting out of a car and shooting Dolph to death inside of Makeda's Home Cooked Cookies. A fourth man, Shundale Bennett, was also arrested in connection to the murder. He was taken into custody while sitting in the passenger seat of a car with accused shooter Justin Johnson at an Indiana gas station back in early January of 2022. Bennett was charged with accessory after the fact, criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and theft of property for his alleged role in the crime. He was released on bond in January.