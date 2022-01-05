Police Reveal Suspect Wanted for Young Dolph Murder, Offering $15,000 Reward for Information

Police have revealed the name of the suspect who is wanted for the shooting and killing of Young Dolph.

Today (Jan. 5), the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Memphis Police Department put out a wanted fugitive alert for 23-year-old Justin Johnson. The alert, which you can see below, contains descriptive information of Johnson, including his hair and eye color, height and weight. He also has a tattoo of the name "Jaiya" on his right arm.

The wanted alert reads: "Justin Johnson is wanted by the Memphis Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for First Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt-First Degree Murder, and Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000. Justin Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous."

Additionally, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted that their agency is offering $2,500 for information leading to Johnson's arrest, for a total reward of up to $15,000 in conjuction with the U.S. Marshals, the Memphis Police Department and Crime Stoppers.

The U.S. Marshals also issued a press release, which reveals that Johnson also has an outstanding warrant for violation of federal supervised release out of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee. This stems from a weapon-related charge.

The U.S. Marshals Service release reads: "Both cases were adopted for fugitive investigation by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force. Since the issuance of the murder warrant, U.S. Marshals and MPD have been extensively searching for Johnson."

This news appears to be the first update on a suspect in Young Dolph's murder case since the day he was shot and killed inside Makeda’s Butter Cookies in Memphis on Nov. 17 of last year. On Nov. 18, 2021, one day after Dolph was killed, police released images of the suspected vehicle driven by the Paper Route Empire CEO's alleged killers. Photos of the culprits were also released, but the images didn't show their faces clearly and their identities had not been disclosed.

The two suspects were driving a white Mercedes-Benz, which they parked feet away from Dolph's camouflage-colored Corvette before firing shots into the cookie shop. The two men were wearing hoodies, sweatpants and face coverings.



However, the police issued a BOLO alert—Be On The Lookout—for the vehicle at that time.

On Nov. 21, 2021, the Memphis Police Department believed to have discovered the white Mercedes-Benz after responding to a call of a shooting on the 1100 block of Bradley Street where there was one fatality—a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle, thought to be the Dolph's alleged killer's getaway car, was towed away a short distance from where the unidentified man was killed. However, the MPD hadn't confirmed that the car was involved in Young Dolph's murder.

XXL has reached out to the Memphis Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and a rep for Young Dolph for a comment.