Young Dolph’s Final Moments Alive Before Being Ambushed by Gunmen Shown at Murder Trial

The trial for one of the men accused of murdering Young Dolph in 2021 is underway and the jury was shown video of the rapper's final moments before he was ambushed.

Jury Shown Video of Dolph's Final Moments

On Monday (Sept. 23), Day 1 of the Young Dolph murder trial against accused killer Justin Johnson began in Memphis court. Following opening statements, the jury was shown surveillance footage of the final moments of the late rapper's life. The video, which can be seen at the 2:39:00 timestamp of the video below, shows Dolph and his brother Marcus getting out of Dolph's Corvette and walking into Makeda's Homemade Cookies on Nov. 17, 2021. While inside the store, the rapper talks on his cell phone while picking out the confections.

The camera then pans over to an employee ringing up Dolph's order. As she types on the cash register, she glances up and looks toward the front of the store. A few seconds later, she rushes to the back of the cookie shop. When the camera pans back, Dolph and his brother are no longer in view. There is no audio in the clip.

Three years ago, the only view the public saw of the moment outside the store was released on social media in the wake of Dolph's death. The still images below show two men, who police say are Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith Jr., exiting a white Mercedes Benz with firearms and shooting into the cookie shop. Dolph was struck with 22 bullets according to his autopsy report.

Yo Gotti's Late Brother Accused of Putting Hit on Young Dolph

One of the biggest moments from day 1 of Dolph's murder trial was prosecutor Paul Hagerman surprisingly asserting that Yo Gotti's late brother Big Jook put a $100,000 bounty on Dolph's head. The hit was allegedly the result of an ongoing feud between Gotti's CMG label and Dolph's Paper Route Empire.

"Big Jook, the person I told you about before, that number two guy at CMG," Hagerman said. "He's put out a hit, $100,000 to whoever kills Dolph. He has met with Justin. He has met with Cornelius, and they think they're ready to do it. They're definitely willing to do it. For Cornelius it would be, $50 grand I guess that he can waste away on Percocets and ecstasy. For Justin, it's 50 grand but also a chance to make it big with CMG. To become the next famous Memphis rapper."

Another man, Hernandez Govan, is accused of plotting the murder. All three men face charges of first-degree murder and other felonies. Smith and Govan will also stand trial for Dolph's murder. Jook was shot and killed outside a Memphis restaurant back in January.

