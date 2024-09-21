Young Dolph Murder Trial Begins Next Week – Report

A jury has been selected for the trial of three men who are accused of plotting and killing Young Dolph in November 2021.

Jury Seated In the Young Dolph Murder Trial

According to an ABC24 Memphis news report, published on Friday (Sept. 20), a jury has been selected in the Young Dolph murder trial, which will begin on Monday (Sept. 23) at the Shelby County Courthouse in Shelby County, Tenn. Young Dolph's accused murderers, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, will stand trial in Judge Jennifer Mitchell's courtroom. Additionally, Hernandez Goven, who is accused of plotting the murder, will also stand trial on the same day.

Johnson and Smith are both charged with first-degree murder and other felonies related in the late rapper's death. The trial was set to begin back in June but was delayed to allow the prosecution and defense more time to get expert witnesses in place. An outside jury has been selected for trial because of the high-profiled nature of the case.

If all three suspects are found guilty of first-degree murder, they could face life in prison.

Young Dolph Murder Trial Will Begin Three Years After His Death

Young Dolph was shot and killed while visiting a local bakery in his Memphis hometown on Nov. 17, 2021. Justin Johnson, Jermarcus Johnson, Cornelius Smith and Hernandez Goven were arrested a few weeks later.

Jemarcus, who was accused of helping his brother Justin evade police capture, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in June of 2023. It's unclear if he will testify against Justin in the murder trial. Meanwhile, Justin, who also goes by the rap name Straight Drop, was charged with first-degree murder and other felonies along with Smith. Additionally, Govan was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Watch ABC24 Memphis' news report on the jury being selected for the Young Dolph murder trial below.

