Person of Interest in Young Dolph Murder Case Shot and Killed – Report

A man who was named as a person of interest in the Young Dolph murder case was reportedly shot and killed in Memphis.

On Wednesday (June 14), the Memphis Police Department reported on a shooting death in the city that took place yesterday afternoon.

"At 12:56 pm, officers responded to a man-down call at Spottswood near Buntyn," the MPD announced on their official Twitter account. "A male was located suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased on the scene. There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation."

According to local Memphis news outlet ABC 24, the victim of the shooting is Joshua Taylor, one of the men police wanted to speak with in connection to Young Dolph's killing, which took in November of 2021. According to witnesses, the victim had likely been deceased for several hours when his body was discovered.

Joshua Taylor Named as Person of Interest in Young Dolph Murder

In February of 2022, Joshua Taylor and Devin Burns were named by the Memphis Police Department as persons of interest in the killing of Young Dolph. Police did not reveal why they wanted to question the men in connection to the murder. Neither man was ever officially charged with being involved in the killing.

Young Dolph's Murder

Young Dolph was shot and killed on Nov. 17, 2021 inside Memphis bakery Makeda's Homemade Cookies after two masked gunman walked up and riddled the establishment with bullets. Dolph was struck over 20 times and died on the scene. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, the alleged shooters, were arrested last January. Shundale Bennett was arrested alongside Johnson and charged with accessory to murder.

Last November, Hernandez Govan was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and first-degree murder. Jermarcus Johnson was also arrested last November and initially charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He has since pleaded guilty to lesser charges of accessory after the fact.