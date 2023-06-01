Young Dolph Murder Suspect Found With Drugs, Phone in Jail Cell – Report

Young Dolph's murder suspect was reportedly found having drugs and a phone on him in jail.

According to a Fox13 Memphis news report, published on Wednesday (May 31), Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, was discovered with drugs and a phone in his jail cell. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) wouldn't disclose what kind of drugs deputies found on him but are actively investigating the case.

XXL has reached out to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office for comment.

In November 2022, Johnson had his phone privileges revoked after releasing a rap song through a jail phone.

Johnson is one of three men charged with the murder of Young Dolph, who was shot and killed inside Makeda's Homemade Cookies shop on Nov. 17, 2021. Cornelius Smith and Hernandez Govan have also been charged with first-degree murder, among other charges in connection to Dolph's death.

Who is Justin Johnson aka Straight Drop?

Straight Drop — also known as Straight Dropp — was an up-and-coming rapper in Memphis who released one song and accompanying video, "Stepped On" with Big Homiie G on Nov. 22, 2021, five days after Young Dolph was shot and killed. In the clip, Drop was wearing a PRE pendant on a chain on his pants. PRE is Young Dolph's record label, Paper Route Empire. It is unclear how Drop acquired the PRE chain since he is not signed to Dolph's label. Memphis authorities have reported that Drop has connections to organized crime gangs in the area.

How Is Young Dolph Being Remembered?

Since the tragic death of Young Dolph, the city of Memphis has been honoring the late rapper with murals and an official day. As proclaimed by Tennessee Sen. Katrina Robinson, Nov. 17 is now recognized as "Adolph 'Young Dolph' Thorton Jr. Day of Service" in Tennessee and Georgia. The day service in recognition of the late rapper's generosity and altruism in Memphis.

Watch Fox13 Memphis News Report on the 2022 Arrest of Young Dolph's Murder Suspects Below