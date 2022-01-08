Young Dolph’s Alleged Killer Says He’s Turning Himself in, Claims to Be Innocent

Young Dolph's alleged killer reveals he will turn himself in to police and claims he's innocent, all according to the young man's Instagram page.

On Saturday (Jan. 8), rapper Straight Dropp, a.k.a. 23-year-old Justin Johnson, posted a message to his Instagram Story that reads, "Turning Myself In Monday @201 I'm Innocent 🙏🏽I'll Be Back Sooner Than You Can Blink."

Straight Dropp Instagram straightdroppp via Instagram loading...

Earlier this week, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Memphis Police Department put out a wanted fugitive alert for Straight Dropp.

"🚨#TNMostWanted: We need your help to find Justin Johnson, wanted by @MEM_PoliceDept and TBI for 1st Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt-1st Degree Murder, & Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000.

He should be considered armed & dangerous.

Seen him? Call 901-378-3132 or 1-800-TBI-FIND," the post read.

Following the alert, photos of Straight Dropp appearing beside the late Young Dolph in a club as well as wearing a PRE chain began making rounds on the internet. PRE is Dolph's record label, Paper Route Empire.

There is no indication when the image of Dolph in the club with Straight Dropp standing behind him was taken. However, the photo of Straight Dropp wearing the PRE chain stems from a video shoot for his song "Stepped On" featuring Big Homiie G. The music video was released five days after Dolph was killed.

Young Dolph was shot and killed inside Makeda’s Butter Cookies in Memphis on Nov. 17, 2021. He was 36 years old. After his passing, several developments in the case have been made. On Nov. 18, a day after Dolph's death, the Memphis Police Department were looking for two suspects in the murder. Photos that appeared to be from surveillance video showed what appeared to be two men outside Makeda's Butter Cookies near Dolph's vehicle.

A white Mercedes-Benz was parked at the crime scene, which the suspects apparently used to drive to and from the killing. The MPD possibly located the white Mercedes-Benz on Nov. 21, 2021, in Memphis after responding to a call of a shooting where a man was pronounced dead at the scene. The police have not confirmed that the car was involved in Young Dolph's murder.