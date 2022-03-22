Young Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked in Jail – Report

One of Young Dolph's suspected killers has reportedly been attacked in jail.

TMZ reports that last Friday (March 18), Justin Johnson was punched by another inmate while making a phone call. According to Johnson's lawyer, Juni Ganguli, Johnson was in the facility's visitation area when someone approached him and connected a blow.

Although it's unclear where the punch landed on Johnson, TMZ claims that a rep for the Shelby County Sheriff's Office told them there were no injuries reported.

Young Dolph was shot and killed on Nov. 17, 2021. Photos of the rapper's alleged murderers from security footage surfaced the following day. On Jan. 5, police launched a wanted fugitive alert for 23-year-old Justin Johnson. After a brief time on the run and actually dropping music, Johnson was arrested on Jan. 15, along with a second alleged gunman, Cornelius Smith.

Last week, Dolph's autopsy report was released, which revealed that he was shot a total of 22 times. It also officially ruled his death a homicide.

In a statement released following Dolph's death, his family said: "There are no words that exist, that sufficiently express the pain we are feeling as a family. Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever. And while we will take each day as it comes, we are comforted in knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart. A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people. We are grateful for the outpouring of love. We are grateful that his godly obligation to show kindness to the world is being acknowledged."

XXL has reached out to Dolph's lawyer and a rep for Shelby County Sheriff's Office for further comment on Johnson's reported attack.