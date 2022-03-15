Young Dolph Autopsy Report Released – Report

Four months after Young Dolph's tragic death, the details of his fatality have been revealed.

According to an autopsy report released by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center on Tuesday (March 15), FOX13 Memphis reports that Dolph was shot a total of 22 times. The late Memphis rhymer was hit in his right back, center back, left back, right arm, left arm, left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right wrist and right shoulder, according to the news outlet.

The Memphis rapper's nearly two-dozen gunshot wounds include where the bullets both entered and exited his body. Dolph's death has now officially been ruled a homicide.

On Nov. 17, 2021 at around 1 p.m., Young Dolph, born Adolph Thorton Jr., was shot and killed while inside Makeda's Homemade Cookies, located at 2370 Airways Blvd. in Memphis.

Maurice Hill, who owns the cookies establishment, told FOX13 that his employees said the Paper Route Empire CEO had entered the store to purchase cookies when a vehicle drove up and shot the rhymer.

Alleged gunmen Justin Johnson, a.k.a. rapper Straight Dropp, 23, and Cornelius Smith, 32, have been arrested in the case. The two men are accused of exiting a stolen Mercedes-Benz and firing the shots into Makeda’s Homemade Cookies, striking and killing Dolph. The incident was captured on camera and police used the surveillance footage to track down the car and the alleged shooters.

A third suspect, Shundale Barnett, has a warrant out for his arrest over his alleged role in the homicide. He was mistakenly released from an Indiana jail last month where he was supposed to be extradited to Memphis. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Additionally, two other men, Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor, have been named as persons of interest in Dolph's murder.

XXL has reached out to the West Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office and Young Dolph’s rep for comment.