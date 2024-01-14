Yo Gotti’s Brother Anthony ‘Big Jook’ Mims Shot and Killed in Memphis – Report

Yo Gotti's brother, Anthony "Big Jook" Mims, was shot and killed in Memphis over the weekend.

Yo Gotti's Brother Big Jook Killed in Memphis

According to a Fox13 Memphis report, published on Saturday (Jan. 13), five sources have confirmed to the news outlet that Yo Gotti's brother, Anthony "Big Jook" Mims, was shot and killed outside a Memphis restaurant on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement to XXL, the Memphis Police Department said:

"At 4:15 p.m., officers were flagged down on a shooting at 6385 Winchester. A male was located on the scene and transported to St. Francis where he was pronounced deceased. A second male arrived at St. Francis by private vehicle. He is listed as critical.

The MPD is asking anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH with tips."

XXL has also reached out to Yo Gott's reps for comment.

Fox13 Memphis reports that police believe the two men were targeted in the shooting. Investigators have also obtained surveillance footage of the shooting but haven't been able to identify the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

See a local news reports on the shooting death of Big Jook below. Also, watch a video of Big Jook and Yo Gotti together at a funeral before Jook's death below.

Watch Fox13 Memphis News Report on the Shooting Death of Anthony "Big Jook" Mims

Watch Big Jook and Yo Gotti at a Funeral Together Before Jook Was Killed