Yo Gotti Is Worth $100 Million, Forbes Reports

Yo Gotti is reportedly worth $100 million.

Yo Gotti Talks $100 Million Empire

On Friday (Feb. 23), Forbes debuted their latest daily cover story featuring the Memphis, Tenn. rap-mogul where they revealed he is worth $100 million. Gotti's massive net worth stems from his CMG record label, a minority stake in the MLS team D.C. United and his restaurant Prive in Memphis.

"If I never wrote another rap again, I’m financially straight," he tells the publication. "My whole career, I was setting up for that."

Yo Gotti is not resting on his laurels and has plans on making his money double.

"It’s in the process," Gotti adds. "I’m planting the seeds. A lot of people don’t have patience—they want it all tomorrow. So they can’t execute a real plan...What I do know,” he says, "we’re coming out on top."

Yo Gotti Goes to School

Back in December, Yo Gotti enrolled in UCLA to study business.

"I may want to buy a company or acquire another com­pany," Gotti says of the move to take on higher education. "So I’m making sure I’m supertight—and understand the language and the verbiage myself."

Yo Gotti formed his Cocaine Musik Group label (now CMG) back in 2012. The label is now one of the most formidable independent hip-hop imprints in the game and is home to artists like Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, GloRilla, Mozzy, EST Gee, Blac Youngster and others.

Read More: See How Different Rappers Looked When They First Got in the Game and Now