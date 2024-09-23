Yo Gotti’s Late Brother Allegedly Put Out a $100,000 Hit to Have Young Dolph Killed, Prosecutors Claim

Young Dolph's murder trial is underway and prosecutors are claiming Yo Gotti's late brother allegedly put out a $100,000 hit to have Dolph killed.

Yo Gotti's Late Brother Named During Young Dolph Trial

On Monday (Sept. 23), Young Dolph's long-awaited murder trial started off with the trial of Justin Johnson a.k.a Straight Dropp. Johnson and Cornelius Smith Jr. are charged with the rapper's murder. Both men face charges of first-degree murder and other felonies. During the prosecution's opening remarks, attorney Paul Hagerman surprisingly set the stage by bringing the jury up to speed on the feud between Dolph's Paper Route Empire and Yo Gotti's CMG label. Gotti's late brother Big Jook is being accused of setting up a plot to murder Dolph.

"PRE, Paper Route Empire, [Dolph's] label, is not the only label in Memphis," Hagerman said. "He's not the only famous rapper in Memphis. Another label, CMG, Cocaine Music Crew, they became an enemy. The first time they wanted Dolph under their label, but he turned down millions. The second time they wanted Dolph under their label, but he turned down many millions. 'I wanna do it myself.'"

Hagerman then elaborated on the diss tracks exchanged between Dolph and Gotti, followed by the "highly publicized incidents of violence" regarding Dolph's previous shootings. Most notably, Hagerman mentioned Dolph's "100 Shots" diss track that he dropped after his car was shot up back in 2017 in North Carolina. Then, Hagerman mentioned Big Jook, and said the feud got so volatile Jook put out a hit on Dolph's life for $100,000. Hagerman claimed Jook also met with the accused Johnson and Cornelius Smith Jr and acknowledged Johson's dream of becoming a famous rapper. Johnson rapped under the moniker Straight Dropp.

"Big Jook, the person I told you about before, that number two guy at CMG," Hagerman said. "He's put out a hit, $100,000 to whoever kills Dolph. He has met with Justin. He has met with Cornelius, and they think they're ready to do it. They're definitely willing to do it. For Cornelius it would be, $50 grand I guess that he can waste away on Percocets and ecstasy. For Justin, it's 50 grand but also a chance to make it big with CMG. To become the next famous Memphis rapper."

The claim comes as Young Dolph's murder trial gets underway following the rapper's murder in November of 2021. Dolph was shot and killed while buying cookies for his mother at Makeda's Cookies in Memphis, Tenn. Justin Johnson's trial and Cornelius Smith's will both occur in Judge Jennifer Mitchell's courtroom at the Shelby County Courthouse in Shelby County, Tenn. Additionally, Hernandez Goven, who is accused of plotting the murder, will also stand trial there as well.



Read More: Judge Reprimands Alleged Young Dolph Murder Mastermind for Doing Interviews and Not Following House Arrest Orders

Big Jook Shot and Killed

Yo Gotti's late brother Anthony "Big Jook" Mims was shot and killed outside a Memphis restaurant back in January. News outlets reported Jook and another man were targeted in the shooting. Investigators obtained surveillance footage, but as of June a suspect still has not been identified.

Read More: Judge in Young Dolph Murder Case Removes Himself

Watch the first day of Young Dolph's murder trial and the prosecution's opening remarks below.

Watch Day 1 of the Young Dolph Murder Trial