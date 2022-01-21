Lil Durk Appears to Respond to YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s ‘You N***as Gone Die’ Message

Lil Durk appears to have dissed YoungBoy Never Broke Again in a recent social media post.

On Friday (Jan. 21), a little over a week after YoungBoy dropped his single "Bring the Hook," which purportedly mentions King Von's tragic death and his O-Block neighborhood in Chicago, and Lil Durk apparently responded via Instagram, it looks like Durk has fired back at the Louisiana-bred rapper on IG again.

In the social media upload, Durkio is seen sitting on wooden steps while covering his face with a money fan as the words "Hurry yall bitch azz up" is spelled out beside him in what looks to be $100 bills. He captioned the post, "We Color blind but we still see red," adding several blood drop emojis. The caption is likely a reference to NBA's Colors mixtape that dropped today.

Earlier this week, a similar photo of NBA YoungBoy surfaced online via Instagram user mgng10x, who is referred to as Ben 10 and is one of the rapper's close associates within his Never Broke Again rap collective. In that photo, YB is lying on a carpeted floor with the words "you niggas gone die" beside him, also spelled out in $100 bills.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's post came one day after he released his song "Know Like I Know," an apparent diss directed towards NLE Choppa, who seems to have caused a stir by agreeing with a tweet Lil Reese shared, which claimed that YB's rapping skills are similar to his peers.

Last week, after the Baton Rouge, La. rapper delivered his single "Bring The Hook," Durk appeared to call out YoungBoy over the track, which as previously mentioned, seemingly disses King Von, who was shot and killed in November of 2021. The man charged with the murder, Timothy "Lul Timm" Leeks, is an associate of Quando Rondo, who is signed to YB's Never Broke Again label.

On the second verse of the song, YB raps, "Nigga, this is Squid Game, O-Block pound get rolled up/Murder what they told us/Atlanta boy get fold up/Nigga get your hoes up, these bitches throwin’ up green flags/Throwin’ that NBA up, for me, set you up to bust your ass/And know I keep that murder bag."

Durk appeared to respond by throwing a subliminal jab at YoungBoy by posting a photo on IG of himself beside a portrait of King Von and chains belonging to Von and Durkio's late cousin OTF NuNu. He included a caption that said, "Don’t claim it if you ain’t do it you still a bitch"—a sentiment that Von's sister echoed on social media as well.

The latest in the indirect back-and-forth between Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy comes on the same day as the arrival of YB's latest mixtape, Colors.