DJ Drama References Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock on New Dreamville Mixtape

Even DJ Drama has jokes about the infamous Oscars slap Will Smith delivered to Chris Rock's face.

Drama and J. Cole's Dreamville roster released the new project D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape on Thursday (March 31), which is heavily narrated by Mr. Thanksgiving. On the Wyldefyre-produced track "Starting 5" featuring Omen, Lute and Cozz, Drama closes out the song with a rant that references the Will Smith smack seen around the world.

“Keep playing with Dreamville’s name," Drama yells. "Don’t get Chris Rock’d out your socks. Anything can and will happen. Then watch me walk back to my seat. Keep my name out your fucking mouth.”

Will Smith open hand-slapped Chris Rock at the 94th annual Oscars on March 27 for making an insensitive G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith—who suffers form alopecia, a medical diagnosis that causes hair loss. The internet was going nuts for close to a week following the slap. The incident has been the topic of social media debates, endless memes and myriad think pieces dedicated to the wild moment.

Will, who was allowed to remain at the ceremony after assaulting Rock onstage, went on to win the Oscar award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard, the story of Richard Williams and his pro-tennis star daughters Venus and Serena. Will has since apologized for his behavior via a statement released on social media.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," Will said of the slap. "My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

He continued: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."

"I am a work in progress," the actor concluded.

Variety reports that Chris Rock recently spoke on the incident during a standup show at The Wilber theater in Boston on Wednesday (March 30), where he said he's still "processing" the slap and that he'll speak on it at a later time. It's unclear if the comedian and Will have made amends. At this point, it appears Will's notorious smack will be a part of pop culture for the foreseeable future.

Listen to Dreamville's new "Starting 5" track below.