UPDATE (March 30):

A rep for Diddy confirmed to XXL on Wednesday afternoon (March 30) that the music mogul did not confirm any reconciliation between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

"I never confirmed they had reconciled. I said 'as brothers they will work it out' and 'let’s move on with love,'" Diddy said in a statement.

Apparently Chris Rock's brother, Tony Rock, had based his response on false information.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Chris Rock's brother has spoken out against Diddy's claim that Will Smith and Chris Rock made amends after the Oscars.

Last night (March 29), Chris Rock's brother, comedian Tony Rock, held a Q&A on Twitter. He responded to numerous questions regarding Will Smith slapping his brother onstage at the Oscars this past weekend.

One particular question about Diddy's reported confirmation that Smith and Rock had already made up the day following the ceremony has garnered a lot of attention.

A Twitter user asked, "@TONYROCK so Diddy was lying when he said Chris and Will made up that night and are good now?"

Tony simply responded, "Yep."

In a separate response to another question, Tony made it clear that Smith and Rock's beef is most definitely still on.

"Are we fighting fire with fire or going the professional route?" a user asked.

"It's on bro," Rock responded.

As aforementioned, on the morning following the slap (March 28), Diddy reportedly told Page Six that Smith and Rock had already made amends. "That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” Diddy supposedly told the publication at Vanity Fair's post-Oscars party. “It’s all love. They’re brothers,” he added.

Smith shocked the entertainment world Sunday night (March 27) by slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's struggles with alopecia. Smith apologized directly to Rock early Monday evening in a statement published to his Instagram.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," he began. "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

He continued: "I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."

Rock has yet to issue any statement or comments on what took place.