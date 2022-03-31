New Video Appears to Show Jada Pinkett-Smith Laughing After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock – Watch

A new video angle of Will Smith's infamous 2022 Oscars slap to the face of Chris Rock has surfaced and it appears to show Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith laughing shortly after the smack was delivered.

The new video clip began circulating on Wednesday (March 30). The video starts immediately after the Will smack, when the rapper-movie star has turned away from Rock and is walking back to his seat. A stunned Chris Rock says, "Will Smith just smacked the shit outta me." Pinkett appears to double over with laughter. She appears to chuckle again after Rock tries to make light of the situation by saying it was the "greatest night in the history of television."

Will shocked the world after open-hand slapping Chris Rock onstage at the March 27 ceremony, after Rock made an insensitive G.I. Jane joke in reference to Pinkett's close haircut. Pinkett in fact suffers from alopecia, a disease that causes those who have it to lose their hair among other symptoms. In the initial video captured of the incident, Will laughs after Rock tells the joke and Pinkett rolls her eyes. Seconds later, Will is rushing the stage to slap Rock in the face. He then returns to his seat and yells at Rock, warning the comedian to keep Pinkett's name out of his mouth, to which Rock agrees. The incident marred what was supposed to be a joyous occasion for Questlove who Rock presented the Best Documentary award.

Will has since apologized for his actions via a statement released on social media. "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," he began in his statement. "My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

He continued: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."

"I am a work in progress," the actor concluded.

On Tuesday (March 29), Pinkett broke her silence about the incident. "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," she posted on Instagram.

Despite initial reports that Will and Chris had quickly made amends, it is currently unclear if the two entertainers have hashed it out.

See the new footage of the aftermath of Will's Oscars smackdown below.