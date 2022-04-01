Dreamville, Yeat, Pacman Da Gunman and Hit-Boy and More – New Projects This Week

As we roll into April, hip-hop continues to feed our love for new music. This week, we have a label compilation mixtape from one of the game's most talented imprints, a deluxe project from a rising star, a joint project from the West Coast and more.

Just like that, Dreamville is back with a new Gangsta Grillz mixtape. J. Cole has once again assembled his ensemble of J.I.D, EarthGang, Omen, Lute, Bas, Cozz and Ari Lennox for the new project D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape with DJ Drama. The latest project from the label was announced on Wednesday night (March 30) via a video trailer for the release that everyone involved simultaneously uploaded to Instagram. The clip features lo-fi footage of all the Dreamville artists while an uptempo beat plays and Drama narrates. "You niggas over here talking about festivals," Drama says. "I'm thinking more like invasions. You gon' stop playing on Dreamville's top. Like niggas don't run this." The latest collection from the Dreamville camp features 15 songs with guest appearances from 2 Chainz, A$AP Ferg, Sheck Wes and more. It follows their 2019 Grammy-nominated Revenge of the Dreamers III album and the follow-up Director's Cut.

Yeat continues to make waves. After releasing his 2 Alivë album back in February, the Oregon rapper is back with the 2 Alivë (Geëk Pack). Yeat delivers an additional nine songs including the single "Big Tonka" featuring Li Uzi Vert and "Luv Monëy" featuring Lancey Foux. The original 2 Alivë album debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart and boasted guest appearances from Young Thug, Gunna, Ken Car$on and others. Yeat strikes while the iron is hot with his second release of the year.

Pacman Da Gunman teams up with multi-Grammy-winning producer Hit-Boy on the joint project Bulletproof Soul. Pac, who is signed to the late Nipsey Hussle's label All Money In, No Money Out, shares nine tracks on his latest release, which has features from Dom Kennedy, Yhung T.O., Peezy and others. PDG is coming off a productive 2021, which saw him put out the projects 6325, Less Is More and Lord Knows with Yhung T.O.

Check out all the new projects this week below.