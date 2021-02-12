Hear Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle’s New Song ‘What It Feels Like’

Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle's lyrical prowess can now be enjoyed on one song.

On Friday (Feb. 12), Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album, the soundtrack for the film Judas and the Black Messiah arrived. The Hit-Boy, Dash Sherrod, Ryan Coogler and Archie Davis-executive produced effort features a number of tracks including "What It Feels Like" with Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle—track No. 4 on the LP.

Nip's posthumous lyrics kick off the first verse: "Look, the only reason I survive ’cause a nigga is special, first/You get successful, then it get stressful, thirst/Niggas gon' test you, see what your texture's worth/Diamonds and pipes, wonder when pressure burst."

Towards the end of the second verse, Hov touches on one of the main characters in the film, Fred Hampton. Hampton was the chairperson of the Chicago chapter of the Black Panther Party in the 1960s and was assassinated on Dec. 4, 1969—the day Jay-Z was born—during an FBI raid. Hampton was betrayed by former associate William O'Neal, a federal informant.

Jay rhymes on the Mike & Keys, Larrance Dopson, MyGuyMars and Terrace Martin-produced joint, "I arrived on the day Fred Hampton got mur—, hol' up/Assassinated, just to clarify further/What y'all gave birth is the chairman mixed with Jeff Fort/Big stepper on that jet with my legs crossed (Uh, uh)/Black stones on my neck, y'all can't kill Christ (Uh)/Black messiah is what I feel like (Woo)/Shit ain't gonna stop ’cause y'all spilled blood/We gon' turn up even more since y'all kill cuz."

The film stars Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton while Lakeith Stanfield plays the role of William O'Neal. As for the soundtrack, there are other tracks from Nas, 2020 XXL Freshman Polo G, Rapsody, G Herbo, Lil Durk, A$AP Rocky, Pooh Shiesty, J.I.D, Black Thought and more.

Listen to Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle's new song "What It Feels Like" and see the Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album tracklist below.

Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album Tracklist



1. "Cointelpro / Dec. 4" - Chairman Fred Hampton Jr.

2. "Fight for You" - H.E.R.

3. "EPMD" - Nas

4. "Welcome to America" - Black Thought

5. "What It Feels Like" - Nipsey Hussle and Jay-Z

6. "Broad Day" - Hit-Boy

7. "Plead the .45th" - Smino & Saba

8. "Somethin Ain’t Right" - Masego featuring J.I.D and Rapsody

9. "Letter 2 U" - BJ The Chicago Kid

10. "On Your Mind" - Lil Durk

11. "Appraise" - White Dave

12. "All Black" - G Herbo

13. "I Declare War" - Nardo Wick

14. "No Profanity" - Pooh Shiesty

15. "Last Man Standing" - Polo G

16. "Respect My Mind" - Dom Kennedy

17. "Revolutionary" - G Herbo featuring Bump J

18. "Teach Me" - Sir

19. "Contagious" - Safe & Kiana Ledé

20. "Rich Nigga Problems" - A$AP Rocky

21. "Outro"

22. Bonus: "Black Messiah" - Rakim

Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle's "What It Feels Like"