Olympic Champion Breaks Pole Vault World Record as Yeat Song Plays in the Stadium – Watch

Yeat is going from jam-packed shows in Los Angeles to being the background music during the Belgrade Indoor Meeting in Belgrade, Serbia.

On Monday (March 7), Swede pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis cleared his own record and broke the pole vaulting world record for a third time, clearing 6.19 meters in Belgrade, Serbia. During the record-breaking feat, the rising Portland, Ore. rapper's song "Money So Big" appears to be playing in the background.

According to Yahoo yesterday, Duplantis cleared 5.61, 5.85 and 6.00 meters on his very first attempts at an indoor meet. He was already victorious, moving up the bar almost seven inches, clearing it on this third and last try.

In February of 2020, he cleared 6.17 meters and 6.18 meters at indoor meets on succeeding Saturdays. And in September of that year, Duplantis had the highest outdoor clearance in pole vault history with 6.15 meters, breaking Soviet-Ukrainian athlete Sergey Bubka's 26-year-old record.

Several Yeat fans sounded off about the moment via social media, boasting that the rhymer's music attributed to Duplantis' massive win.

One person typed, "*This dude really broke a world record in pole vault BECAUSE YEAT playing in the background."

Another wrote, "Proof that yeat is the next influence in our generation."

A third person expressed online, "Anything is possible with yeat in the background."

Although Yeat hasn't responded to his joint being a part of a monumental moment in Olympic history, the 22-year-old artist appears to be causing pandemonium at his shows as well.

Last month, Yeat was barred from performing at his listening event for his new album, 2 Alivë, at The Roxy Theater in Los Angeles. A rep for the high-pitched, Auto-Tune-thriving rhymer told XXL at the time that the venue oversold his event, resulting in a large crowd trying to rush The Roxy. However, police were called to maintain the crowd and dispersed thousands of attendees who parlayed outside of the establishment after Yeat's performance was canceled.

A crowd of 1,000 people were sent away from Sunset Boulevard, which was also shut down.

Yeat, who's been making music since 2017, burst on the scene last year with tracks "Sorry Bout That" and "Money Twërk" helping him garner more mainstream attention and popularity. People ultimately became more familiar with Yeat after his song "Gët Busy" went viral on TikTok.

His most recent effort, 2 Alivë, arrived on Feb. 18 and debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

See more reactions to Yeat being played at the Olympics below.