Curren$y and The Alchemist, Big K.R.I.T., Yeat and More – New Projects This Week

Fresh music continues to roll in, soundtracking the new year. Today, we get two albums from two blog-era vets plus an intriguing newcomer and several others.

After releasing over a half-dozen projects in 2021, Curren$y is picking up where he left off, releasing his latest joint album, Continuance, with frequent collaborating producer The Alchemist. Initially slated for a 2021 release, the duo pushed the project back a few times in order to add some finishing touches. The final product is a 13-song collection that features guest appearances from Wiz Khalifa, Havoc, Boldy James, Larry June, Babyface Ray and Styles P. The release of the album was preceded by two syrupy singles, "The Tonight Show" and "Half Moon Mornings," both released earlier this month.

Big K.R.I.T. returns today with his latest offering, Digital Roses Don't Die. Spearheaded by the singles "So Cool" and "Southside of the Moon," DRDD contains 17 tracks and only one listed feature in R&B singer Rolynne. Leading up to the LP, K.R.I.T.'s sound is a funky groove approach as seen and heard in the video for "So Cool." In promotion of the new LP, K.R.I.T. will be embarking on the Digital Roses Tour. Starting on April 21 in Raleigh, N.C., the tour will hit up 33 locations including New York, Detroit, Las Vegas, Dallas, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Memphis, New Orleans and more before closing out on June 10 in Atlanta. Digital Roses Don't Die arrives after his last LP, 2019's K.R.I.T Iz Here.

Newcomer Yeat is dropping new fire as well. After impressing with his viral smash "Gët Busy"—and his signature bell—plus his 2021 projects Alivë, 4L, and Up 2 Më, the Portland, Ore.-bred rhymer-producer delivers a full-length album. Twenty tracks are on Yeat's new LP, including the lead single "Still Countin" and plenty of the Auto-Tuned melodies his supporters know him for. Guest spots include Young Thug, Gunna, Yung Kayo and others. The album is his first to arrive as a Field Trip Recordings/Geffen Records artist.

Check out other releases from Vic Mensa, Sada Baby and more below.