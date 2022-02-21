Yeat Not Allowed to Perform at His Own Show After Venue Sells Too Many Tickets, Police Shut Down Street to Disperse Crowd – Report

The Los Angeles Police Department was called to disperse thousands of fans who gathered outside the Roxy Theater following the cancelation of Yeat's show last night.

XXL confirmed on Monday (Feb. 21) that Yeat was not allowed to perform at his listening party for his new album, 2 Alivë, at The Roxy Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night (Feb. 20) after the venue sold too many tickets. Subsequently, a large crowd outside the venue tried to rush the door and police were called, according to an ABC7 news report.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Tracy Koerner told the news outlet that a call came in at 7:57 p.m. of a large crowd gathering in front of the Roxy Theater. When the LACS deputies arrived, they had to shut down Sunset Boulevard and disperse a crowd of an estimated 1,000 people.

"It appears the venue oversold the event," Koerner told ABC7. "Too many people and not enough tickets."

Contrary to the ABC7 news report, Yeat was not a "no-show" at the event. The 21-year-old rapper was actually in the green room and was not allowed to perform at his own show.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for comment.

On Monday (Feb. 21), Yeat jumped on Instagram and addressed the incident that happened at the Roxy Theater last night. “Yall insane,” he wrote on his IG Story. “[Shut] da shit down NEWS pulled up we #TRËNDY we gone do a part 2 dont worry.”

Check out video and images from the incident at the Roxy Theater below. Also, keep scrolling to watch the ABC7 news report.