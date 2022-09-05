Video Shows Fredo Bang And Crew Fighting Man Who Was Allegedly Yelling ‘NBA’ and ‘4KT’ During Fredo’s Performance

It looks like Fredo Bang had to deal with an overzealous fan in real life. A video has surfaced featuring Fredo and his security team fighting a man who allegedly yelled "NBA" and "4KT" at him during his club performance.

On Sunday (Sept. 4), Instagram user @yahfavgall posted a video of herself and her girlfriends partying at The Mansion Cabaret club in Fayetteville, N.C. on Saturday (Sept. 3), where Fredo Bang was scheduled to perform.

In the clip, it appears the Baton Rouge, La. rapper was leaving the venue when he and his crew viciously attacked the unknown man. While security was pummeling the man, Fredo appeared to have punched the person once during the melee. The alleged victim managed to escape without suffering more fisticuffs.

It was also discovered in a separate IG video that the unidentified person was allegedly a YoungBoy Never Broke Again fan who was trolling Fredo by yelling "4KT" and "BBG for life" during the rapper's performance. For YB fans, 4KT stands for 4K Trey Gang and the name of his 2022 song "4KT Baby." As for "BBG" it stands for the Bottom Boy Gorilla gang from out of Baton Rouge, La.

It's unclear if Fredo heard the man while he was performing.

In a strange twist, the alleged victim went on Instagram and posted the video of the altercation and offered his play-by-play commentary. The man captioned the video, "You can see fredo was scared to jump in an swing that soft ass puch[.] [L]mfaoo[.] Look at them[.] [H]ow y'all jump me like that then run[?] [W]tf[?]"

It’s not uncommon for rappers to get trolled by fans, but this situation appears to be far-fetched.