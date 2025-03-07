YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Fredo Bang and Tec, Benny The Butcher and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Fredo Bang and Tec, Benny The Butcher and More &#8211; New Hip-Hop Projects

Never Broke Again LLC/Motown / Fredo Band x Tex/Create Music Group / Black Soprano Family

2025 is flying by and it looks to be another big month for rap releases in March. This week, an incarcerated rapper drops his second project from behind bars, two frequent collaborators from Louisiana release a joint project, a revered spitta from Buffalo, N.Y. puts out a compilation project and more.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Shares More Leaks Project

YoungBoy Never Broke Again isn't letting an almost two-year federal prison bid stop his motion. The Louisiana rapper releases his new project More Leaks from behind the wall. The offering features 20 tracks. It is the follow-up to I Just Got A Lot on My Shoulders, which dropped in December of 2024.

Fredo Bang and TEC Join Forces on 8 Legged Gorilla Project

Two more rappers from Baton Rouge, La. team up as Fredo Bang and TEC put out the joint project 8 Legged Gorilla. The duo drops 12 new songs on the collab. The project features native seasoning as it contains assists from Louisiana artists Rob49, B.G. Kevin Gates and the late JayDaYoungan.

Benny The Butcher and Ill Tone Beats Drop The Outcome Compilation

Benny The Butcher puts on for Buffalo with the new Black Soprano Family compilation The Outcome. Produced by Buffalo-based beatmaker Lil Tone Beats, the project features guest spots from Ghostface Killah, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, ElCamino, Rome Streetz, AZ, Flee Lord and more. There are 14 songs on the feature-heavy release. Benny will also be selling a limited 500 vinyl versions of the LP.

  • More Leaks

    YoungBoy Never Broke Again
    Never Broke Again LLC/Motown
    loading...

  • 8 Legged Gorilla

    Fredo Bang and TEC
    Fredo Bang x TEC/Create Music Group
    loading...

  • The Outcome

    Benny The Butcher and Ill Tone Beats
    Black Soprano Family LLC
    loading...

  • Elevator Music

    Apollo Brown
    Escapism
    loading...

  • Kinda Famous

    KenTheMan
    KenTheMan LLC
    loading...

  • Clear Lake Auditorium EP

    De La Soul
    A.O.I./Chrysalis Records Limited
    loading...

  • At the Church Steps Deluxe

    Jim Jones
    Hitmaker Music Group/Hitmaker Distro
    loading...

  • Guess Whoo? EP

    DJ Whoo Kid and K.Charles
    Empire
    loading...

  • The Streets Calling

    Lil Migo
    Plug Brudaz Ent. / Floor 13 Distribution
    loading...

  • Undefeated EP

    Icewear Vezzo
    Iced Up Records
    loading...

  • The Hurtless

    Evilgiane and Harto Falion
    Surg Gang Records/Decent Distribution
    loading...

  • Peterson

    Tory Lanez
    One Umbrella
    loading...

