YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Fredo Bang and Tec, Benny The Butcher and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

2025 is flying by and it looks to be another big month for rap releases in March. This week, an incarcerated rapper drops his second project from behind bars, two frequent collaborators from Louisiana release a joint project, a revered spitta from Buffalo, N.Y. puts out a compilation project and more.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Shares More Leaks Project

YoungBoy Never Broke Again isn't letting an almost two-year federal prison bid stop his motion. The Louisiana rapper releases his new project More Leaks from behind the wall. The offering features 20 tracks. It is the follow-up to I Just Got A Lot on My Shoulders, which dropped in December of 2024.

Fredo Bang and TEC Join Forces on 8 Legged Gorilla Project

Two more rappers from Baton Rouge, La. team up as Fredo Bang and TEC put out the joint project 8 Legged Gorilla. The duo drops 12 new songs on the collab. The project features native seasoning as it contains assists from Louisiana artists Rob49, B.G. Kevin Gates and the late JayDaYoungan.

Benny The Butcher and Ill Tone Beats Drop The Outcome Compilation

Benny The Butcher puts on for Buffalo with the new Black Soprano Family compilation The Outcome. Produced by Buffalo-based beatmaker Lil Tone Beats, the project features guest spots from Ghostface Killah, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, ElCamino, Rome Streetz, AZ, Flee Lord and more. There are 14 songs on the feature-heavy release. Benny will also be selling a limited 500 vinyl versions of the LP.

Check out all the new albums this week from De La Soul, DJ Whoo Kid, Jim Jones and more below.