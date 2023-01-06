French Montana Music Video Filming Ends in Gunfire, Rob49 Shot – Report

Rising New Orleans rapper Rob49 is reportedly one of nearly a dozen people shot during a recent French Montana video shoot in Miami Gardens, Fla.

On Thursday night (Jan. 5), news first broke that around 10 people were shot during a South Florida video shoot featuring French Montana and Rob49, presumably for their new collab "Igloo" off French's new CB6 mixtape. According to NBC 6 South Florida reporter Ryan Nelson, the incident occurred outside of a restaurant called The Licking on Northwest 27th Street, where witnesses say multiple people were shot. Witnesses on the scene reportedly told the news outlet Rob49 was one of the victims of the mass-shooting. The severity of his injuries are unclear. According to 7News Miami, no fatalities have been reported.

Police say they responded to the location around 8 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter notification. The video shoot was reportedly first taking place at a nearby KFC where a spectator was robbed. Things then reportedly moved to the restaurant where the shooting took place.

"Witnesses say multiple people shot in front of #TheLicking in #MiamiGardens during a #FrenchMontana video shoot," Nelson tweeted. "@MGPDFL confirms multiple victims, says shooting investigation underway."

In a follow-up post, he shared video footage obtained from someone on the scene of the shoot prior to the gunfire. In the clip, both French and Rob can be seen sitting in the back of a vehicle.

"Rapper 'CED Mogul' shared this video with @nbc6," Nelson added. "He says shows #FrenchMontana and #Rob49 in the backseat of a car during the video shoot, and prior to the shooting. Witnesses say #Rob49 was among nine people shot. @MGPDFL would only confirm multiple shot."

Police have yet to name any of the victims. One of whom was reportedly French Montana's security guard who is said to have suffered life-threatening injuries, according to unconfirmed reports.

Graphic footage of the aftermath of the shooting is floating around on the internet. One video shows two men laying on the ground in the parking lot. Both men appear unable to get up. One man is moving his extremities. There is a substantial amount of blood next to the second person who appears motionless. A third person enters the view and appears to be trying to help the man who is attempting to move.

XXL has reached out to the Miami Gardens Police Department, Rob49's team and French Montana's team for comment.

Rob49's stock has been on the rise in the last couple of years, with his single "Vulture Island" and the breakout mixtape Welcome to Vulture Island dropping in 2021 and 2022, respectively.