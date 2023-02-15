DDG Seems to Shade Rubi Rose With Petty Valentine’s Day Post

DDG seems to have thrown some shade at Rubi Rose with a social media post on Valentine's Day.

On Tuesday (Feb. 14), the Michigan rapper shared a video on TikTok of himself driving around while his track "Done With Me" plays. He doesn't speak in the video and only stares forward with a straight face. However, he wrote over the clip what appears to be a shot at Rubi Rose.

"All that hating on DDG, just for you to be ALONE today," he wrote, along with multiple crying laughing emojis and a broken heart. He also shared the clip on his Instagram Story with the added dig, "No one loves u," along with a heart and smile emoji.

A few hours later, Rubi Rose shared some subliminal Twitter posts.

"You know i fucking love u nigga," she typed to an unnamed person.

In a follow-up post, she shared some photos of herself bent over a bed in a matching bra and panties set.

This morning (Feb. 15), Rubi shared another post, which may be a response to DDG's apparent shade.

"If u miss me just say that," she tweeted.

DDG and Rubi Rose dated in 2020. His perceived slight comes just a few days after she sparked drama with DDG and his current girlfriend Halle Bailey with a Twitter post accusing the rapper of giving her old clothes to Halle. Rubi later exposed alleged DMs sent to her by DDG in the midst of the tension, which he claimed were fake.

See DDG's Post Appearing to Shade Rubi Rose and Her Messages Below