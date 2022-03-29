Moneybagg Yo Gets His Own Dill Pickle Jalapeno Potato Chips

Moneybagg Yo has chips by the boatload—literally.

Video footage began circulating online on Tuesday (March 29) of the Memphis rapper joining a few of his peer rhymers with his own flavor of Rap Snacks potato chips. Moneybagg is now the face of the Dill Pickle Jalapeño chip.

In the clip, an unnamed person is seen holding a box of the snacks. Moneybagg gleefully takes holds the other side of the box, then hugs and daps those around him who are recording and congratulating him on his latest business venture.

"Pack just dropped, man," a voice can be heard in the social media video.

"We getting chip money, too, now," the man adds while holding up a bag of the chips in the camera.

The multiplatinum-selling rapper joins the Migos, Boosie BadAzz, Romeo Miller, Fabolous, Rick Ross, Lil Baby, Cardi B, Lil Yachty and The Notorious B.I.G., all of whom have their own flavors as well. Migos, actually, have three: Sour Cream With a Dab Of Ranch, Bar-B-Quin' With My Honey with a Dab of Ranch and White Cheddar with a Dab of Ranch Cheese Puffs.

In May of 2020, Moneybagg Yo tweeted that he had just inked a deal with the hip-hop-focused snack company.

"Just Close Deal Out Wit Rap Snacks Let Me kno Wat Flavors Y’all Want GO!! 👇🏾," he wrote.

Over a year later, Bagg teased that he had a hot onion ring coming soon in collaboration with Rap Snacks. While it's unclear if the hot onion rings ever made it to local grocery stores, it looks like Moneybagg is staying true to his name with his pickle-flavored chips.