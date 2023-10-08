Birdman Tells Joe Budden to Calm Down After Joe and Drake Beef Over For All the Dogs Album

Birdman has chimed in on the Joe Budden and Drake feud. The rap mogul recently posted a message telling Joe to calm down following Joe and Drizzy's beef on social media.

Birdman Calls Out Joe Budden After Joe and Drake Feud Over For All the Dogs Album

On Saturday (Oct. 7), Birdman jumped on his Instagram Story and posted a message to Joe Budden after he and Drake went back and forth over the veteran podcaster's critique of his For All the Dogs album. In his post, the Cash Money Records founder told Joe to chill when it comes to talking about Drizzy.

"Joe Budden calm down brother you not built 4 this real gangsta s**t," he wrote tagging both Drake and Cash Money as well.

Not only that, Birdman delivered a cautionary warning to The Breakfast Club radio personality Charlamagne Tha God, who's often critical of Drake, despite the fact they have resolved their long-standing beef with each other.

"I think you [and] me good and I respek you even thou we had our difference but I respek you [Charlamagne] but respek [Drake] [Cash Money Records]."

Joe Budden Responds to the Brouhaha Over His Feud With Drake

On Sunday (Oct. 8), Joe Budden hopped on his Instagram account and posted a photo, which appears to be in response to the hoopla over his beef with Drake.

The image, which can be viewed below, features Joe Budden in a pool by himself wearing a tank top(!) and calmly looking at presumably all the reactions to his heated feud with Drake.

Read More: Wild Rap Beefs That Will Probably Never Be Resolved

Drake Calls Joe Budden a Failure in Lengthy Instagram Post

Birdman's message to Joe Budden comes after Drake went off on the podcaster via DJ Akademiks' Instagram page. The OVO Sound leader commented under a reshared clip of Joe criticizing his album, For All the Dogs, on a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. In the clip, Joe said he didn't like Drake's rapping and suggested that he hang out with people his own age.

"He rappin' for the children," he said, later adding,"I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people. He's rapping for the kids, the streams, the accolades. He ain't trying to rap for me. I can accept that."

Drake didn't mince words in his long and angry post to Joe in the comment section of AK's post. The Canadian rap superstar typed that Joe Budden had failed at music and had to make a career switch to become successful. Drake also advised other artists not to listen to the former wordsmith's advice because he's "the poster child of frustration and surrendering."

Rread Drake's angry message and Joe Budden's response below.

drake goes off on joe budden champagnepapi/Instagram loading...

See Birdman's comments at Joe Budden and Joe's response below.

Read Birdman Calling Out Joe Budden, Charlamagne Tha God and Druski Following Joe and Drake Beef

birdman/Instagram birdman/Instagram loading...

birdman instagram birdman/Instagram loading...

See Joe Budden's Response to the Brouhaha Over His Feud With Drake Below