Drake Calls Joe Budden a Failure, Fires Back in Lengthy Instagram Post for Criticizing For All the Dogs Album

Drake has called Joe Budden a failure and fired back at him in a lengthy Instagram post for criticizing For All the Dogs album on a new episode of The Joe Budden Podcast.

On Saturday (Oct. 7), Drake hopped on Akademiks' Instagram page and commented underneath a reshared clip of Joe Budden critiquing his LP, For All the Dogs, on a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. In the clip, which can be seen below, Joe Budden called out the OVO Sound honcho for name-dropping young people like popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat (on "First Person Shooter"). The veteran podcaster suggested that Drizzy hang out with people his own age.

In the comment section of AK's post, which can be seen below, the Canadian rapper typed that Joe Budden had failed at music before speaking down on the Slaughterhouse member's occupation, saying he had to make a career switch to become successful. Drake also advised other artists not to listen to Joe Budden's advice because he's "the poster child of frustration and surrendering."

"@joebudden you have failed at music," Drake wrote underneath Akademik's post. "You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success…a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…you switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat."

Drake continued, "pls to any artist that’s doing what they feel is right don’t let these opinions affect your mindset after the fact…this guy is the poster child of frustration and surrendering. You retired and we never hung up your jersey we don’t even remember your number. We know you for doing this…you withdrew from rap not cause you accomplished all you need to it’s cause it wasn’t working for you. I never want anybody in the generations to think that the whole “everybody’s entitled to their opinion” is a real thing…this is a man projecting his own self hate and the fact I did and continue to do everything he wanted to do for himself. If you need it put in simpler terms I own a 767…he owns a modest house in the 973 and flies first class on special occasions."

Read More: An Old Photo of Drake Leaning in to Kiss Rihanna Goes Viral After He Seems to Diss Her on New Album

Joe Budden Responds to Drake

Later that day, Joe Budden went on Akademik's Instagram and nonchalantly responded to Drizzy's extensive comment about him, which can be seen below. The media personality alluded that Drake's response was driven by immaturity.

"@champagnepapi you'll grow up sooner or later," Joe Budden typed. "Father time is undefeated."

Joe Budden Slams Drake's Lyrics on For All the Dogs Album

Drake's lengthy Instagram post comes after Joe Budden criticized Drizzy's new album, For All the Dogs, on his titular podcast. In a viral clip, which you can watch below, the veteran podcaster went on a rant about Drake name-dropping young people in his lyrics like the popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat on "First Person Shooter." Joe suggested that Drake should stop rapping for kids and start rapping for adults.

"He rappin' for the children. Yo dog, I had to look up how old this n***a was when I finished listening to the album," he said. "You are 36 [years old]. Your birthday is in 20 days. I Googled that, too. You're going to be 37 years old. Get the f**k away from some of these younger n***as."

"I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people," he continued. "He's rapping for the kids, the streams, the accolades. He ain't trying to rap for me. I can accept that."

In another video, Joe went on to add that Drake should be rapping like his adult peers like J. Cole who appears on the aforementioned song "First Person Shooter."

Look at Drake and Joe Budden throw shots at each other below.

See Drake Call Joe Budden a Failure and Fire Back in Lengthy Instagram Post for Criticizing For All the Dogs Album

See Joe Budden's Response to Drake's Comment

See Joe Budden Critique Drake's For All the Dogs Album