An Old Photo of Drake Leaning in to Kiss Rihanna Goes Viral After He Seems to Diss Her on New Album

An old photo of Drake leaning in to kiss Rihanna at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards is going viral after the OVO Sound honcho seemed to diss her on his new For All the Dogs album.

An Old Photo of Drake Leaning in to Kiss Rihanna Goes Viral After He Seems to Diss Her on New For All the Dogs Album

On Friday (Oct. 6), a Rihanna fan account on X, formerly known as Twitter, named Fenty Cop shared an old image of Rihanna dodging Drake's kiss after he presented the singer with the Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV VMAs, which can be seen below. The rapper allegedly threw shots at the 35-year-old artist on his song "Fear of Heights," which can be found on his new LP For All the Dogs. From 2009 to 2016, Drake reportedly dated Rihanna on and off.

"I'm anti, I'm anti/Yeah, and the sex was average with you," Drizzy raps at the 0:15-second mark of the song, which can be heard below. "Yeah, I'm anti `cause I had it with you."

After the picture that Fenty Cops shared on X gained attention, Parris Goebel, a choreographer who works with Rihanna, hopped on her Instagram Story and posted the same picture. The reposted image can be seen below.

What Happened Between Drake and Rihanna at the 2016 MTV VMA's?

Before the Canadian rapper's romantic gesture was declined on stage by the singer seven years ago, he delivered a heartfelt speech while presenting Rihanna the Video Vanguard Awards at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Drizzy closed his speech with praises toward RiRi and shared other sentimental words about their once close-knit relationship.

"She's someone...she's someone I've been in love with since I was 22 years old," Drake said toward the end of his speech. "She's one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life, I've looked up to her even though she's younger than me. She's a living, breathing legend in our industry."

In May of 2018, Rihanna sat down with Vogue for an exclusive cover story. After one of Vogue's contributors asked about the incident between herself and Drizzy at the 2016 MTV VMAs, she updated them on the nature of their relationship since she rejected his kiss.

"Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part," Rihanna unveiled to Vogue. "I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast. We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is."

Take a look at Drake trying to kiss Rihanna during the 2016 MTV VMAs below.

Watch Drake Leaning in to Kiss Rihanna at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards

Listen to Drake Diss Rihanna on "Fear of Heights"

See the Old Photo of Drake Leaning in to Kiss Rihanna That's Going Viral

See One of Rihanna's Choreographers, Parris Goebel, Reshare the Image of Drake Leaning in to Kiss Rihanna