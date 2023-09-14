Chris Brown Insists He’ll Beat J. Cole in One-on-One Basketball Game

Chris Brown is confident he would beat J. Cole in a game of one-on-one basketball, despite Cole recently moonlighting as a professional basketball player.

Chris Brown Insists He'd Beat Cole in Hoops

On Wednesday (Sept. 13), Chris Breezy sat down for an interview on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, where much of interview revolved around basketball. When asked directly if he could beat J. Cole in a game of one-on-one, CB was confident he would bring home the W.

"Right now, J. Cole, I gotta give him his credit because he's improved his basketball game," Chris told Shannon around the 4:30-mark of the interview below. "I know he works with a couple other guys I've worked with, too, as far as basketball training. He's amazing. I'm still not gonna doubt me, now. Give me a week of practice. I think I got him."

He added, "I think I'ma get J. Cole, though. I would love to do that. I'm saying that humbly, though. Because J. Cole is an incredible player...If I'm serious about it, I play. Most of the time, I try to just have fun. I'm not taking an L. I gotta do that."

When Shannon proposed a $100,000 purse with the winner taking all, Chris Brown said Cole would have no chance.

J. Cole's Hoops History

Back in 2021, J. Cole fulfilled his dreams of playing professional basketball when he inked a deal to play for Basketball African League's Rwanda Patriots BBC. He played in three games before completing his contract and returning to the States. Last year, Cole had a short stint in the Canadian Basketball League.

See Chris Brown insisting he would beat J. Cole in a game of one-on-one basketball below.

Watch the Full Episode of Chris Brown on Club Shay Shay