Quavo on Yacht During Possible Armed Robbery in Miami – Report

Quavo Reportedly Aboard Yacht During Possible Armed Robbery in Miami

According to a report published by local Miami new outlet 7 News, the Miami Beach Police Department confirmed that on Sunday (July 23), former Migos rapper, Quavo, was one of 13 to 17 people who were on a charted yacht when things took a seemingly dangerous turn. The South Florida news outlet reports that when the time arrived for the yacht to return to its port near The Wharf Miami, the people who paid for the time on the high seas, allegedly held the yacht's captain at gunpoint while demanding that their money be refunded.

How Was Quavo Reportedly Involved in the Possible Armed Robbery in Miami?

As reported by Page Six, sources close to the incident in Miami say that while the role Quavo may or may not have played in the incident is unclear, the Atlanta rhymer is alleged to have been seen with his hands zip-tied behind his back. However, Miami Beach police officers reportedly released Quavo shortly thereafter without further incident.

Who Else Was Involved With Quavo in the Possible Armed Robbery on the Yacht in Miami?

While it appears as though for the moment Quavo is in the clear regarding what reportedly when down on Sunday in Miami, Page Six explains that two men police identified as Cornell A. Whitfield and Anteneh A. Workeneh are the primary subjects of the investigation. A police report obtained by the media outlet explains that Whitfield and Workeneh became "very aggressive" towards the yacht's crew when they were told the charter was scheduled to come to an end. The boat's captain told police that they threatened to "kill" him and "throw him off" the vessel if their charter money was not returned.

What Has Quavo Been Up to Regarding Music?

News of Quavo's apparent involvement during the incident in Miami comes as the former Migos member gears up for his next album, Rocket Power. On Friday (July 21), Quavo announced via Instagram that the project dedicated to his nephew Takeoff, who was tragically shot and killed in 2022, is set to drop on Aug. 4.

XXL has reached out to both the City of Miami Police Department and Quavo's team for confirmation and official statements regarding the matter.