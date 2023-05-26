Quavo Opens Up About Impact of Takeoff’s Death, Reveals Symbolism Behind New Album Rocket Power

Quavo is opening up about Takeoff's death in a new interview promoting Quavo's upcoming album.

On Tuesday (May 23), Quavo revealed on Instagram he will be releasing a new album titled Rocket Power "soon." The title is of course a homage to his late nephew Takeoff. Along with sharing the possible cover for the LP, Quavo shared a heartfelt caption.

"Rocket Power The Album coming soon," Quavo wrote. "This album is for the Rocket our true fans and also this is my therapy. This is album is a true reflection of how I feel right now. Sometimes I’m Good, sometimes I’m Down, sometimes I’m Disappointed, sometimes I fall apart but then I ALWAYS find my strength again. I know everything might not be alright right now, but the rocket showed me a way to make it RIGHT! Rocket Power keeps me going. Rocket Power gives me fuel. Rocket Power will help us all overcome whatever we’re going through."

In two follow-up posts, Quavo opens up about Takeoff's death while revealing the symbolism behind the album.

"Rocket Power means everything to me," Quavo explained. "Just being fueled by my brother, Take. And just bottling all these emotions, all the pain, all the hard times, all the times I cried. All the times I made music just to pull up and try to play a song and he not there. I'm just trying to get this fuel from above and this fuel from the sky and just call it Rocket Power."

"This is my nephew," Quavo added. "I raised this man. So, can't nobody tell me how to love, what to talk about, what to say, what to do, how to do it. Anything I'm with, he with it, all the way out."

Takeoff's Death

Takeoff was shot and killed on Nov. 1, 2022 following a private party outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston after an argument turned to gunfire. The Migos rapper was apparently an innocent bystander in the situation. On Dec. 2, 2022, the Houston Police Department announced they'd arrested Patrick Xavier Clark for the shooting. This week, Clark was indicted by a grand jury.

Quavo Reacts to Takeoff Death

Quavo reacted to Takeoff's death publicly for the first time about a week after the killing in a heartfelt Instagram post. In January, Quavo released the Takeoff tribute track "Without You," which he performed at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Offset, who recently admitted he is not biologically related to Quavo and Takeoff as previously believed, recently announced his final song with Takeoff will be on 'Set's upcoming solo album.

Watch Quavo Open Up About Takeoff's Death and Reveal the Symbolism Behind His New Album Rocket Power Below